Railways' Focus On Safety, Modernization To Reduce Travel Time

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has taken several steps including installation of modern signaling system, strategic fencing and track maintenance to not only help reduce travel time but also improve safety of the passengers.

As per railway officials, around one-fifth of railway network has been equipped for higher speeds, which was made possible through modern signaling systems and strategic fencing near tracks to stop trespassers as well as stray cattle. Several routes, which deal with a significant portion of passenger and freight traffic, are now better equipped to accommodate higher speed ensuring faster transit and improved logistics. With the completion of the upgrades, the railways is establishing new benchmarks in speed, safety, and service. These efforts not only enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers but also reaffirm the role of Indian Railways as the lifeline of the nation, senior railway officials said.

Upgradation of tracks

Railways has upgraded over 23,000 km of tracks on its network to support train speeds of up to 130 kmph. Similarly, around 54,337 km of tracks have been upgraded to support speeds of up to 110 kmph. This systematic enhancement ensures seamless connectivity across various regions and bolsters the overall operational efficiency, the railway officials said.

Modernization

As per the officials, nearly one-fifth of the rail network is now equipped for higher speeds. The advancement has been made possible through safety measures.

Achieving Speed

A few of Indian Railways' trains are capable of achieving speeds of up to 160 kmph, Express trains offer passengers a faster, more comfortable, and premium travel experience. To accommodate such speeds safely, the railway has prioritized safety fencing along high-speed track sections. Compared to the previous year, specialised train services during periods of peak hours demand increased significantly by 54 per cent, reaching 57,169 services.

Adopting modern technology

The railway’s focus is adopting modern technologies, strengthening infrastructures, and enhancing passenger amenities. It is setting the stage for a transformative travel experience.