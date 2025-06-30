Railways Fare Hike To Come Into Effect From July 1

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to marginally hike basic fare for passenger train services, which will be implemented from July 1.

According to the commercial circular, the ministry has decided to rationalise the basic fare of passenger train services as per the revised passenger fare effective from July 1.

As per information, the train fares will be increased marginally on non-AC Mail/Express by one paisa and AC and EC/EA classes by two paisa per KM, while no increase in suburban (Single Journey Fare) and monthly season tickets (Suburban and Non-suburban).

However, the travelling in ordinary second class fare will remain unchanged upto 500 KM, but over 501 to 1500 KM, passengers will have to pay Rs 5 and Rs 10 for the distance 1501 to 2500 KM and Rs 15 for 2501 to 3000 KM.

Similarly, the railway has hiked half paisa each for sleeper class ordinary and first class ordinary. "Existing basic fare of train services like Tejas Rajdhani, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Tejas, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, YuvaExpress, Ordinary services (non-suburban), Anubhuti coach and AC Vistadome coach has been revised to the extent of the above proposed increase in class-wise fare as per notified revised fare," the ministry informed.

"Other charges, there will be no change in charges for the reservation fee and superfast surcharge, such charges, wherever applicable, will continue to be levied additionally. GST as applicable will continue to be levied, as per instructions issued from time to time. Rounding off fares will continue to be done as per existing principles," it said.