Railways e-Aadhaar Authentication To Book Tatkal Tickets: Travellers Demand Increase In Seats, Flag Slow Servers

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: As Indian Railways is set to start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets to help genuine users get tickets, passengers have flagged multiple issues, including slow servers and a limited number of seats.

Reacting to the system of linking e-Aadhar authentication for tatkal tickets, Gaffar Ali, a frequent traveller, told ETV Bharat that if the government is going to implement e-Aadhar authentication, then it should ensure better server and internet connectivity to get OTP and booking during ticket booking.

"The people who live in interior areas don't get proper internet connectivity. They will not be available in such a facility. The railway should increase the number of seats, which will help to get more confirmed tickets," he said.

Expressing similar views, Praveen Kumar, another passenger, told ETV Bharat, "The railway should develop a robust system where ticket touts don't misuse and genuine travellers can avail the benefits."

Replying to ETV Bharat's query on technical issues, including slow server and heavy rush for tatkal ticket confirmation, Dilip Kumar, Railway Board, Executive Director (I&P), said, "There is an issue of demand and supply. We can understand it as the Railway has limited seats for Tatkal quota, but a huge number of passengers want to get confirmed tickets at the same time, so several travellers don't get confirmed tickets."

Responding to server issues and slow internet connectivity, Kumar said, "There is a system of first-come, first-served for booking tickets. Those who type fast will get confirmed tickets."

Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Indian Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. "This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets," Vaishnaw said.

Notably, the railways have deactivated and blocked over 24 million users in the past six months. Additionally, around 2 million other accounts have been flagged as suspicious and are under investigation based on their Aadhaar and other documents.

"The Railways is planning to make the Tatkal ticketing process more robust by implementing Aadhar-verified accounts will be allowed to book online Tatkal tickets. Aadhar-based OTP authentication will be required for booking. Apart from online, the counter-based tatkal ticket may also be booked after Aadhar verification to control malpractices," the railway ministry informed.

Talking on the issue, Madhusudan Sharma, who came to New Delhi Railway station to see off his friend, told ETV Bharat, said in the current system, it is very tough to book a confirmed Tatkal ticket. "It is very hard to predict the upcoming update system where e-Aadhar authentication will be done. I hope the railway will first positively work upon some concerning points and only then roll it out. If the government wants to reduce passengers' plight, then it should enhance seats in trains."

Number of IRCTC Subscribers

As per railway data, currently, there are more than 130 million active subscribers on the IRCTC website, of which only 12 million are Aadhaar-verified. IRCTC has decided to conduct special verification for all accounts that are not authenticated with Aadhaar.

Accounts found to be suspicious will be closed. The Railways aims to ensure that genuine passengers receive all types of Tatkal tickets. Account holders who link their accounts with Aadhaar will get priority booking during the first 10 minutes of Tatkal ticket sales. Even authorised IRCTC agents are not allowed to book tickets within the first 10 minutes of the Tatkal window opening. Therefore, it has become necessary to verify your IRCTC account through Aadhaar.

According to the railway, the new system has effectively mitigated all bot traffic, which peaks during the first five minutes of Tatkal. Bot traffic accounts for up to 50 per cent of overall login attempts during this period. To further enhance fairness and efficiency, new user protocols have been introduced. Users not authenticated via Aadhaar can book Opening ARP, Tatkal or Premium Tatkal tickets only after 3 days of registration, while Aadhaar-verified users can book tickets without delay. The average daily user logins increased from 69.08 lakh in FY 2023–24 to 82.57 lakh in FY 2024–25, registering a 19.53 per cent rise, while average daily ticket bookings grew by 11.85 per cent in the same period.