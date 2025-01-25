ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Directed To Retrofit Stations For PwD Accessibility Compliance

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry was asked to modify existing infrastructure at railway stations to comply with laid down standards of accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) on transportation, information and other facilities provided to the public.

The Court of Chief Commissioner for PwD gave directions to the ministry on a detailed complaint by Dr Satendra Singh, a doctor with a locomotor disability, who highlighted the numerous challenges he faced at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and other key locations.

Singh has also alleged accessibility gaps in the design of Vande Bharat Express in his complaint. The court ordered the Ministry of Railways to retrofit and modify existing infrastructure at NDLS, Ghaziabad Railway Station and other stations to comply with the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021.

The directives include installing elevators, ramps with gentle slopes of 1:12, universally accessible toilets, tactile guidance systems, wheelchair-friendly buggies and dual-height ticket counters.

The court emphasised that elevators must be prioritised over escalators to ensure universal accessibility and to meet the statutory obligations outlined under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Singh, in his complaint, detailed the harrowing experience he endured on December 27, 2024, when he arrived at NDLS to board the Vande Bharat Express.

The lack of a lift or ramp at Platform 12 forced him to descend over 80 steps using crutches. A poorly marked lift at Platform 16 offered little help and upon his return from Kanpur late at night, the lifts at NDLS were non-operational.

He questioned how elderly passengers, pregnant women or others with limited mobility could manage in such circumstances, particularly when railway services claim to prioritise accessibility. The complaint also brought attention to accessibility issues beyond NDLS.

At Ghaziabad Railway Station, escalators are present, but not a single lift is available. Accessible toilets remain locked and incomplete hand railings pose significant safety hazards for passengers with disabilities, the complainant said.

Similarly, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Old Delhi Railway Stations were criticised for lacking ramps and accessible inter-platform transfer systems, leaving escalators as the sole, unsafe option for wheelchair users and the elderly. Singh further highlighted glaring accessibility gaps in the design of Vande Bharat Express.