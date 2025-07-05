Railways Develops Web-Based Indigenous Software For Train Speed Analysis

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Taking important initiatives towards technological innovation in Indian Railways, North Western Railway has developed advanced web-based speedometer analysis software completely in-house, which will provide real-time data on train speed.

Informing about the newly developed web-based software for measuring train speed, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said, “This software analyses the speedometer data generated during train operations and monitors the driving technique of the loco pilot and compliance of speed restrictions.”

“This innovative initiative has been developed completely at the divisional level under the leadership of Jogendra Meena, Senior Engineer, Mechanical Department, Jodhpur Division,” he added.

Now, the driving pattern, braking technique, and compliance with speed restrictions will be monitored in real-time, which will help to save time for the staff to analyse data, and it will be easily done.

The official pointed out that this software now provides accurate, detailed, and graphical reports to the Chief Loco Inspector (CLI) in a few minutes, without the need for manual data analysis. This system has made it possible to monitor driving patterns, braking techniques, and compliance with speed restrictions in real time.

“While earlier this analysis work used to require many hours and huge manpower, now this process has become completely digital, fast, and highly efficient. This system is proving to be an effective step towards strengthening the operational efficiency, safety, and monitoring mechanism of the railways,” CPRO Shashi Kiran pointed out.

Indian Railway is adopting modern technologies, following which it is developing several indigenous techniques, devices, and systems to put railways on a fast track. This web-based speedometer is also in line with such developments. This innovation of the NWR zone is not only a symbol of technological capability, but it has also become a standard model and a source of inspiration for other divisions, the railway official said.

The railway has a focus on adopting new-age technologies to strengthen the rail operation and make it safe and secure for passengers. The railways' fast development provides better passenger amenities and a comfortable journey for them. The initiatives are aimed at improving reliability and efficiency, and helping economic growth by enabling the faster movement of goods and passenger trains. The railways try to ensure an inclusive and accessible system that caters to the different needs of the travellers, the railways recently said.

“The railway component manufacturing ecosystem is rapidly growing in India. They are manufactured at various locations in India and supplied to various locomotive manufacturers,” the railway ministry said this past month.