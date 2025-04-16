Railways' Dedicated Teams To Monitor Water Issues In Trains, Station Premises

New Delhi: The Railways has advised forming dedicated teams for monitoring water-related issues in long-distance trains and station premises. It has asked officials to coordinate with state governments and district authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply for passengers.
With the onset of summer, the Railways has initiated several measures to ensure sufficient water availability in trains, given that water consumption will increase manifold.
Elaborating on the measures, Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Diptimoy Dutta, said, "To ensure sufficient water for the passengers during travel, the Railways will reach out to non-government organisations (NGOs)."
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager of South Central Railway, reviewed the situation and advised all divisions to take up necessary measures to ensure sufficient watering of train coaches on high priority for the summer season, and instructed officials that no train should be left with insufficient water from the watering stations.
The Railway has also advised officials to deploy dedicated staff for ensuring water filling and monitoring of water-related issues, and ensure periodic maintenance of watering systems like pumps and piping systems and to check the availability of water sources well in advance to overcome any lapses in an emergency.
To ensure proper coordination between the Railways and state governments or district authorities for water supply, the Railways has suggested that officers work on it for better coordination to address the water issue.
North Eastern Railway CPRO Pankaj Singh said, "Railways arranges for sufficient water supply in trains as well as stations. For this, water coolers are being made ready for the summer season to be put on service from Wednesday to provide relief to the passengers."
"The Railways takes steps to arrange for additional water during summer. Sometimes it engages NGOs for the work. Some NGOs voluntarily come forward to serve water at stations," a senior official of Northern Railway told ETV Bharat.
Apart from water arrangement, the railway zones have also been instructed to observe all fire safety precautions, including fire safety audits, maintenance of equipment to prevent any fire incidents in trains and railway premises during summer, for the safety of passengers as well as railway properties.
"The officials have been advised to adhere to all guidelines and strictly observe all safety measures to ensure the smooth running of trains," senior railway officials said.
