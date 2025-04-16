ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways' Dedicated Teams To Monitor Water Issues In Trains, Station Premises

New Delhi: The Railways has advised forming dedicated teams for monitoring water-related issues in long-distance trains and station premises. It has asked officials to coordinate with state governments and district authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply for passengers.

With the onset of summer, the Railways has initiated several measures to ensure sufficient water availability in trains, given that water consumption will increase manifold.

Elaborating on the measures, Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Diptimoy Dutta, said, "To ensure sufficient water for the passengers during travel, the Railways will reach out to non-government organisations (NGOs)."

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager of South Central Railway, reviewed the situation and advised all divisions to take up necessary measures to ensure sufficient watering of train coaches on high priority for the summer season, and instructed officials that no train should be left with insufficient water from the watering stations.

The Railway has also advised officials to deploy dedicated staff for ensuring water filling and monitoring of water-related issues, and ensure periodic maintenance of watering systems like pumps and piping systems and to check the availability of water sources well in advance to overcome any lapses in an emergency.