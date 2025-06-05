Railways Curbs Unauthorised Automated Bookings By Unscrupulous Agents

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance transparency, security, and user experience, Indian Railways has undertaken a comprehensive digital overhaul of its ticketing infrastructure.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the railway has significantly curbed unauthorised automated bookings by unscrupulous agents and improved the access of the website to genuine users through the deployment of cutting-edge anti-BOT systems and integration with a leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) service provider.
The new system has effectively mitigated all bot traffic, which peaks during the first five minutes of Tatkal. Bot traffic accounts for up to 50 per cent of overall login attempts during this period. This enhancement ensures better accessibility for genuine users. This resulted, in 2.5 crore suspected user IDs have been deactivated for booking tickets. A landmark achievement was recorded on May 22, with the highest-ever per-minute booking of 31,814 tickets, showcasing the robustness and scalability of the upgraded platform, the ministry informed.
To further enhance fairness and efficiency, new user protocols have been introduced. Users not authenticated via Aadhaar can book Opening ARP, Tatkal, or Premium Tatkal tickets only after 3 days of registration, while Aadhaar-verified users can book tickets without delay, it said.
These efforts have delivered measurable improvements. The average daily user logins increased from 69.08 lahks in Financial year 2023–24 to 82.57 lakh in FY 2024–25, registering a 19.53 per cent rise, while average daily ticket bookings grew by 11.85 per cent in the same period. Additionally, E-Ticketing now accounts for 86.38 per cent of total reserved ticket bookings, the ministry added.
Systemic upgrades including 87 per cent of static content being served via CDN for faster load times and reduced server load, active detection and mitigation of bot traffic using sophisticated AI algorithms, and proactive deactivation of suspicious user IDs and complaint lodging via the Cyber Crime Portal, it added.
Indian Railways, through IRCTC, remains committed to delivering a seamless, secure and user-friendly ticketing experience. Continuous innovation and modernization will remain central to ensuring equitable access and safeguarding the interests of millions of passengers across the country.