Railways Curbs Unauthorised Automated Bookings By Unscrupulous Agents

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance transparency, security, and user experience, Indian Railways has undertaken a comprehensive digital overhaul of its ticketing infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the railway has significantly curbed unauthorised automated bookings by unscrupulous agents and improved the access of the website to genuine users through the deployment of cutting-edge anti-BOT systems and integration with a leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) service provider.

The new system has effectively mitigated all bot traffic, which peaks during the first five minutes of Tatkal. Bot traffic accounts for up to 50 per cent of overall login attempts during this period. This enhancement ensures better accessibility for genuine users. This resulted, in 2.5 crore suspected user IDs have been deactivated for booking tickets. A landmark achievement was recorded on May 22, with the highest-ever per-minute booking of 31,814 tickets, showcasing the robustness and scalability of the upgraded platform, the ministry informed.

To further enhance fairness and efficiency, new user protocols have been introduced. Users not authenticated via Aadhaar can book Opening ARP, Tatkal, or Premium Tatkal tickets only after 3 days of registration, while Aadhaar-verified users can book tickets without delay, it said.