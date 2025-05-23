ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Cracks Down On Ticketless, Irregular Passengers

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure a hassle-free and comfortable journey for all passengers, the railway has launched spot checks, ambush checks, and fortification checks in local trains, express mail trains and various stations to curb the menace of ticketless and irregular passengers.

Informing about the railway’s initiatives, Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, Northeastern Railway, said, “To provide convenient and comfortable travel facilities to its rail passengers, the railway staff on the instructions of principal chief commercial manager held ticket checking this week from Gorakhpur to Mankapur, Basti, Gonda and Siwan sections where unauthorised passengers and ticketless persons were fined a total of Rs 5,65,140 which were recovered from 765 cases of ticketless, irregular, unbooked luggage.”

Northeastern Railway has been organising Spot Checks, Ambush Checks, and Fortification Checks every month in each division to prevent the railway’s revenue loss due to such ill practices of the people. “The railway administration has appealed to the people to start their journey only after purchasing proper tickets,” Singh added.

Similar action has been taken in the North Central Railway Zone, where ticket-checking staff fortified Prayagraj Junction and Chheoki Station and trains for checking ticketless people.

Providing details of the intensive checking, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway’s Prayagraj Division, this past week, said, “During the checking, a total of 131 persons were charged and a fine of Rs 90,400 was collected. In this, 116 passengers who were found travelling without tickets were charged a fine of Rs 88,900, while 15 passengers who were fined Rs 1,500 for spreading dirt.”

On May 12, a check was conducted where a total of 549 persons were charged a fine of Rs 3,55,260. Out of these, 244 people were caught without tickets and fined Rs 2,00,660. However, 297 passengers were caught travelling irregularly and challaned Rs 1,53,800, while 8 passengers who were spreading dirt were fined Rs 800, Singh said.