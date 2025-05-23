Railways Cracks Down On Ticketless, Irregular Passengers

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure a hassle-free and comfortable journey for all passengers, the railway has launched spot checks, ambush checks, and fortification checks in local trains, express mail trains and various stations to curb the menace of ticketless and irregular passengers.
Informing about the railway’s initiatives, Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, Northeastern Railway, said, “To provide convenient and comfortable travel facilities to its rail passengers, the railway staff on the instructions of principal chief commercial manager held ticket checking this week from Gorakhpur to Mankapur, Basti, Gonda and Siwan sections where unauthorised passengers and ticketless persons were fined a total of Rs 5,65,140 which were recovered from 765 cases of ticketless, irregular, unbooked luggage.”
Northeastern Railway has been organising Spot Checks, Ambush Checks, and Fortification Checks every month in each division to prevent the railway’s revenue loss due to such ill practices of the people. “The railway administration has appealed to the people to start their journey only after purchasing proper tickets,” Singh added.
Similar action has been taken in the North Central Railway Zone, where ticket-checking staff fortified Prayagraj Junction and Chheoki Station and trains for checking ticketless people.
Providing details of the intensive checking, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway’s Prayagraj Division, this past week, said, “During the checking, a total of 131 persons were charged and a fine of Rs 90,400 was collected. In this, 116 passengers who were found travelling without tickets were charged a fine of Rs 88,900, while 15 passengers who were fined Rs 1,500 for spreading dirt.”
On May 12, a check was conducted where a total of 549 persons were charged a fine of Rs 3,55,260. Out of these, 244 people were caught without tickets and fined Rs 2,00,660. However, 297 passengers were caught travelling irregularly and challaned Rs 1,53,800, while 8 passengers who were spreading dirt were fined Rs 800, Singh said.
In this drive, 31 ticket inspectors, 8 Railway Protection Force and 5 Government Railway Police personnel took part and conducted checks in 20 trains.
Taking action against ticketless people, East Central Railway conducted a drive on Thursday at the DDU division, and a total of 2053 people without tickets or irregular cases were found, while this railway got Rs 11.88 lakh as revenue.
Notably, the number of cases, around 45 per cent, was noticed to be higher than in a similar week last year, East Central Railway's data states. Western, Central, and Northern Railways have also intensified ticket checking in AC local, first-class coach and other trains.
As per railway data, South Western Railway earned Rs 53.33 crore in ticket checking during 2024-25. However, Prayagraj Division conducted checks where a total of 8,90,625 passengers were charged for travelling without tickets, irregular tickets, and unbooked luggage and collected Rs 58,62,62,211 as fine in the financial year 2024-25.
Western Railways detected 3.10 lakh ticketless, irregular passengers, including cases of unbooked luggage and collected Rs 21.89 crore as fines in April this year. Apart from this, in the month of April itself, Western Railway detected one lakh cases on the Mumbai suburban section and collected a fine of Rs 6 crore, and during AC local train checking, more than 6000 unauthorised passengers were fined Rs 20.24 lakh in the same month.