Railways Conducts Safety Drive To Ensure Smooth Train Operations

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Railway is running a special safety drive to ensure smooth train operations during the summer season following which special instructions have been given to the trackmen patrolling tracks to inspect them thoroughly, keep checking track welding, ballast, fittings as per the rules and monitor rail temperature records for patrolling in hot weather.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of the North Western Railway (NWR), said, "In view of various unusual incidents and accidents in the summer season, NWR is running safety drives on summer precautions."

NWR General Manager, Amitabh has instructed the officers to conduct regular inspections and counsel subordinate staff from time to time for safe rail operations during summer.

As per railways, the power equipment of train engine, fuel tank, radiator fan, and water cooling system are being thoroughly examined. The working capacity of electrical substations, distribution network, panels, transformers, air conditioning plants, ACs, pumps, cooling plants, lifts, escalators, and fans are also being checked continuously. Fire prevention measures, earthing network, and proper rating of switchgear are being checked.

Similarly, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railways said, "To ensure all safety measures in place and working properly, NFR launched a 10-day long comprehensive safety drive with a focus on the inspection of points and crossings across various divisions. During the checking, NFR’s General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, along with other senior railway officials, actively participated in the field inspections, emphasising the top-level commitment towards track safety and operational excellence."