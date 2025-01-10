ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Conducts Review Meeting On Train Safety Operations

Senior Railway officers were advised to conduct surprise checks on track maintenance and counsel the staff about safety procedures.

Railways Conducts Review Meeting On Train Safety Operations
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 10, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The Railways on Friday conducted a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations in the South Central Railway zone.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SC Railway reviewed the safety of train operations over the zone and advised the officials to conduct surprise checks on track maintenance and counsel the staff about the safety procedures, officials said.

Jain also advised the officials to strictly monitor the punctuality of the trains and instructed them to ensure compliance with all safety guidelines such as proper lighting, and signboards, at construction sites across the zone.

The railway officers discussed the safety precautions to be followed at all the crossings and points on tracks over the zone and instructed the officials to conduct safety drives by involving all the safety-related staff, officials added.

Jain instructed them to take precautions while shunting to avoid minor incidents at yards. Officials were briefed on the availability of safety items like smoke detectors in AC coaches, fire extinguishers and train approach warning equipment to track maintainers and S&T equipment. He instructed officials to have proactive action plans to keep sufficient stocks of all safety-related/essential equipment to overcome exigency situations, they added.

A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Office, South Central Railways said during the meeting a booklet on Pioneering Progress - Innovations was released. The booklet highlights innovations made and implemented by various departments and divisions of the zone.

These innovations have helped to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and set new standards of performance over the zone, he stated. The booklet will provide detailed information on the utilisation of the innovations to be implemented in day-to-day working on Indian Railways and South Central Railway, he added.

New Delhi: The Railways on Friday conducted a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations in the South Central Railway zone.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SC Railway reviewed the safety of train operations over the zone and advised the officials to conduct surprise checks on track maintenance and counsel the staff about the safety procedures, officials said.

Jain also advised the officials to strictly monitor the punctuality of the trains and instructed them to ensure compliance with all safety guidelines such as proper lighting, and signboards, at construction sites across the zone.

The railway officers discussed the safety precautions to be followed at all the crossings and points on tracks over the zone and instructed the officials to conduct safety drives by involving all the safety-related staff, officials added.

Jain instructed them to take precautions while shunting to avoid minor incidents at yards. Officials were briefed on the availability of safety items like smoke detectors in AC coaches, fire extinguishers and train approach warning equipment to track maintainers and S&T equipment. He instructed officials to have proactive action plans to keep sufficient stocks of all safety-related/essential equipment to overcome exigency situations, they added.

A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Office, South Central Railways said during the meeting a booklet on Pioneering Progress - Innovations was released. The booklet highlights innovations made and implemented by various departments and divisions of the zone.

These innovations have helped to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and set new standards of performance over the zone, he stated. The booklet will provide detailed information on the utilisation of the innovations to be implemented in day-to-day working on Indian Railways and South Central Railway, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAILWAY NEWS TODAYSOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAYREVIEW MEETING ON TRAIN SAFETY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.