Railways Clears Project Between Ranaghat-Bangaon To Help Seamless Movement Of Freight, Passenger
The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 396.04 crore for the work, which will act as an impetus for the speedy completion of the project
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: To provide connectivity between Bangaon Station near the International Border (Bangladesh) to Sealdah for enabling quick movement of freight and local passengers, the Railway Ministry has approved a project for Ranaghat-Bangaon doubling work, which will help to enable seamless movement of freight and passengers from previously remote areas to various stations on the section.
The project will establish connectivity from Cooper Halt, Naba Rainagar Halt, Ganganapur, Majhergram, Akaipur Halt, Gopalnagar, and Satberia to other parts of West Bengal as well as other states across the country.
According to the Ministry, the Ranaghat–Bangaon section is a key section of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division connecting Bangaon station near the international border to the Sealdah–Krishnanagar main line at a shorter distance, enabling quicker movement of freight as well as of local passengers between the adjacent districts of Nadia and North 24 Parganas.
The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 396.04 crore for the work, which will act as an impetus for the speedy completion of the project. The doubling work of this section will envisage a total of nine stations and two Limited Height Subways (LHS) one between Ranaghat and Majhergram and another between Majhergram and Gopalnagar, a senior official stated.
Ranaghat Junction is a station situated on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar–Lalgola Main Line section whereas Bangaon is a Junction station situated at Sealdah/Kolkata-Dum Dum Bangaon –Petrapole (near Bangladesh border) section. Physically, these two stations are situated at the remote end of the two districts of Nadia and North 24 Parganas, which are now connected with a single-line railway network. But with the growing population and requirement of faster logistics as well as passenger movement, there will be a dire need of faster connectivity.
Recently, the AC EMU local trains service has been introduced between Ranaghat and Sealdah via Bangaon (through the Ranaghat-Bangaon route), which has also enhanced the passenger service in this region and doubling work between Ranaghat and Bangaon will give impetus to the Railway's endeavour for augmentation of Railway service for the socio-economic development of this region, the railway officials explained.
"The doubling work will help in decongestion of the section, keeping in view the present capacity utilisation of 114 per cent of the section thereby mobilising both passenger and freight traffic. Once doubling work is completed, there will be no detention for crossing of trains like in the single line section and speedy movement will be established there," the ministry said.
"The doubling of this section will also create avenues for additional freight traffic of 0.88 MTPA and services of additional 10 passenger trains per day in each direction over this stretch of double line between Ranaghat and Bangaon, resulting in additional earning of Rs 8.66 crore," the ministry stated.
