ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Clears Project Between Ranaghat-Bangaon To Help Seamless Movement Of Freight, Passenger

New Delhi: To provide connectivity between Bangaon Station near the International Border (Bangladesh) to Sealdah for enabling quick movement of freight and local passengers, the Railway Ministry has approved a project for Ranaghat-Bangaon doubling work, which will help to enable seamless movement of freight and passengers from previously remote areas to various stations on the section.

The project will establish connectivity from Cooper Halt, Naba Rainagar Halt, Ganganapur, Majhergram, Akaipur Halt, Gopalnagar, and Satberia to other parts of West Bengal as well as other states across the country.

According to the Ministry, the Ranaghat–Bangaon section is a key section of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division connecting Bangaon station near the international border to the Sealdah–Krishnanagar main line at a shorter distance, enabling quicker movement of freight as well as of local passengers between the adjacent districts of Nadia and North 24 Parganas.

The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 396.04 crore for the work, which will act as an impetus for the speedy completion of the project. The doubling work of this section will envisage a total of nine stations and two Limited Height Subways (LHS) one between Ranaghat and Majhergram and another between Majhergram and Gopalnagar, a senior official stated.