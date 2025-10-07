ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Catches Over 70,000 Ticketless Passengers In A Month

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to provide a smooth travel experience for bona fide ticket holder passengers during the festive season, the railway has cracked down on over 70000 ticketless passengers and slapped crores of Rs fine from September 1 to 30 at various Stations in several railway zones.

Explaining the ticket checking issue, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relation Officer of Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The railway will conduct more such checking drives to curb ticketless travellers so that actual ticket holder passengers can get a comfortable and safe journey.”

“Railway often conducts such drives after getting inputs from staff about movement of ticketless passengers, especially during any occasion,” Singh added.

In the ticket checking campaign conducted by the Prayagraj division from September 1 to 30, fines of Rs 3,89,35,152 were collected from 61,039 passengers. Out of this, a fine of Rs 2,43,41,635 was collected from 30493 passengers travelling without a ticket, Rs 1,41,18,235 from 27249 passengers travelling irregularly and Rs 4,75,282 was collected in 3297 cases of unbooked luggage, the railway official said.

Similarly, Northern Railway conducted a ticket checking in the Jammu division in September and generated revenue of around Rs 30 lakh.

Informing about the crackdown on ticketless passengers, Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, “The division’s checking staff has performed exceptionally well in apprehending illegal travellers and imposing appropriate fines on them. This demonstrates the success of the railway’s crackdown on illegal travel.”

During the ticket checking drive in September, the division’s checking staff and Chief Ticket Inspectors apprehended 5436 passengers for irregular travel, and collected fines of approximately Rs 30 lakh. Railway officials also conducted regular surprise ticket checking drives to prevent unauthorized entry of passengers onto trains, where passengers are advised to travel with valid tickets.

North Eastern Railway administration is continuously putting efforts to provide convenient and comfortable travel facilities to its rail passengers and to prevent loss of railway revenue, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, NWR, said.

A team of commercial officers led by Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Prakash Chandra Jaiswal, conducted a special ticket checking drive from September 11 to 22, on the Gorakhpur to Basti, Gonda, Siswa Bazar, Siwan, and Belthara road rail section. As a result, a total of 481 cases of ticketless, irregular and unbooked luggage were detected, resulting in the recovery of railway revenue of Rs 3,03,095.

In addition, Central Railway has achieved significant results during the financial year 2025-26 (April to August). The railway’s dedicated ticket checking teams apprehended 17.19 lakh passengers travelling without a ticket, with improper or invalid travel authority, and collected a record penalty amount of Rs 100.50 crores, Central Railway officials stated.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO, North Central Railway, said, “Railways always run ticket checking drives to curb ticketless passengers. The checking staff typically identify two to three types of issues — passengers without tickets, those with irregular tickets, and those holding invalid tickets."

“If a passenger is found travelling without a ticket, the checking staff charge the fare from the train’s point of origin to the passenger’s destination. In another case, if a passenger with a general ticket is found travelling in a sleeper or AC coach, a fine is collected. The fare difference is calculated based on the journey covered and the class of travel,” Tripathi added.

Prayagraj Junction

As per railway data, a fine of Rs 1,04,27,721 was collected from 15053 passengers. In this, a fine of Rs 63,47,275 was collected from 7329 passengers travelling without a ticket, Rs 40,47,822 from 7638 passengers travelling irregularly and in 86 cases of unbooked luggage, a fine of Rs 32624 was collected.