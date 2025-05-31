Railways Cancels Over 300 Trips Of Mail And Local Trains, Passengers Unhappy

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Amid the increasing rush of railway passengers in the summer season, over 300 trips of mail and local trains have either been cancelled or will be diverted due to traffic blocks at various zones of Indian Railways between June 1 and 2.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, told ETV Bharat that a major block of 36 hours will start from 1300 hours (1 pm) on Saturday till Sunday/Monday midnight (June 1-2) for "some technical work".

“Around 162 trips (73 Saturday and 89 Sunday) will remain cancelled. And some routes have been diverted, following which suburban and mail express trains will be run on fast lines. Due to the block,” he said.

Similarly, mega blocks will be followed at some sections of the Central Railway. The Mumbai division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on June 1.

Following that, down slow services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai station from 10.48 hours to 15.45 hours will be diverted on the down fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar Stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla Stations and further re-diverted on down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Similarly, CSMT-Chunabhatti/Bandra down Harbour line will be moved from 11.40 hours to 16.40 hours and Chunabhatti/Bandra-CSMT up Harbour line from 11.10 hours to 16.10 hours.

Talking to ETV Bharat, an official of Central Railway informed, “This block will affect around 88 local train trips on Sunday due to some technical work that will be done at these two sections.”

The Central railway administration said these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. “Passengers are requested to bear with the Railways for the inconvenience caused due to the block,” Central Railway officials said.

Some trains will also remain affected at the Bilaspur Division of Northern Railways. According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railway, due to a traffic block over Bilaspur division, 6 trains will remain temporarily cancelled from June 2 to 5, while 2 trains have been diverted for five days (June 2 to 6).

Two trains will remain partially cancelled on the South Central Railway for some maintenance works between Manmad-Parbhani Stations. However, Chennai Central-Gudur Section of Southern Railway will remain blocked till June 2, following which 17 EMU and MEMU train services will remain cancelled.

At least 10 trains will remain cancelled and several others will be rescheduled or diverted from June 24 to 30, and July 1 to 4, for ongoing construction work of Karnailganj-Saryu-Jarwal Road-Ghaghra Ghat under the Gonda-Barabanki section, Pankaj Kumar Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railways, informed.

The passengers who have already planned a trip for these days and booked their tickets in advance are miffed as they have to obtain fresh tickets and reschedule their journey plan, which will not only disturb their timings but advance hotel bookings schedule too.

Expressing his view on the situation, Moloy Tapodar, a traveller, told ETV Bharat, “It is very painful for the passengers who have already booked their advance confirmed ticket and made proper planning for the trip and all of a sudden they got information about train cancellation. Of course, this act disturbs the planned schedule and affects several things.”

“The railway has to make a schedule of ongoing projects and expected blocks due to the development work. During this expected time, the railway should not allow passengers to book for those routes. If it is not possible, then authorities should provide confirmed tickets against confirmed tickets of cancelled trains,” Manisha, another passenger, told ETV Bharat.