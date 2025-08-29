Railway’s Book To Boost Tourism, Showcasing Rich Heritage Places

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To boost tourism and showcase India’s rich natural heritage places covering three states in a stretch, the North Central Railway has explored famous landmarks and spiritual centres along its route, including Prayagraj, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Agra which is summed up in an e-Book with an aim to provide a visual journey and detailed information about the tourist destinations for travellers.

This e-book will provide information about tourist route maps, historic and religious places, and railway connectivity in these areas. This will be available for public viewing at the NCR website and is expected to be a valuable resource for tourist enthusiasts, railwaymen and anyone interested in visiting these places.

Explaining about it, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “NCR has already made e-Books on different subjects but this time it is on Tourism centric informative e-book which will help tourists and travellers to get heritage monuments, tourist places and historical venues are situated near railway stations where they can easily visit and get connection trains for other destinations.”

“This information will boost tourism, and passengers will be aware of nearby historic and tourist places during their journey,” he added.

“This e-Book is aimed to provide a "visual journey" through the NCR zone, showcasing its history, engineering marvels, religious places and the culture of the areas it covers. It's a testament to India's "rich natural heritage and diverse landscapes. The book explores famous landmarks and spiritual centres along the NCR route and also emphasises the "importance and natural bounty" of the region,” the official said.

Upendra Chandra Joshi, General Manager of NCR Zone, said the locations are detailed as per the railway sections along with the prominent stations and trains serving the specific tourist location.

Joshi praised the efforts of railway staff in showcasing the beautiful and diverse locations across the zone.

“The book will definitely be a boon for tourists interested in visiting these locations. This effort will also help boost tourism in the region,” he added.

The book provides a comprehensive look into the diverse & varied tourist destinations of the region covered across three states served by the NCR zone. It has 9 chapters which cover section-wise locations like Prayagraj To Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj to Ghaziabad, Virangana Lakshmi Bai Jhansi to Bina, Prayagraj To Virangana Lakshmi Bai Jhansi, Virangana Lakshmi Bai Jhansi Railway Station to Mathura Junction, Kanpur Central to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior to Etawah and Agra to Etawah, Agra-Bandikui, and Mathura – Alwar. Each chapter has certain popular and some very lesser-known destinations worth visiting, as per railway officials.

"This e-book showcases a glimpse of all the tourist destinations in the region, including those hidden from the public eye. It highlights the pivotal role the NCR zone plays in connecting tourists to these sites. The railway is not merely a means of transport, but it is also a medium for promoting tourism and cultural connections,” CPRO Tripathi.

“This book will inspire tourists to travel to these heritage sites and experience the cultural richness of the country firsthand. I am confident that this coffee table book will play a vital role in promoting tourism for the railway," Tripathi stated.

The zone has also published an e-book “Amrit on Wheels” which provides a whole journey from preparation to successful organisation of Mahakumbh-2025. It serves as an invaluable record of the monumental efforts made by the railway network to facilitate the movement of millions of pilgrims attending the world’s largest religious congregation.

“It aims to inform the public about the scale of operations and the challenges overcome to ensure a safe, comfortable, and memorable journey for every pilgrim,” the officials informed.

