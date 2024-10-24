ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Beefs Up Security At Stations For Better Crowd Management During Festive Season Rush

New Delhi: In view of the festival season rush of passengers at stations, the Indian Railways has made elaborate security arrangements at the stations across the country for better crowd management and to avoid any untoward incident.

The railway officials told ETV Bharat several safety measures have been taken up to keep a strict vigil and monitor round-the-clock at the stations for the safety of the travelers.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been deployed in and around the stations and as many CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF informed, they said.

According to the Railway officials, crowd controlling measures by forming a queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF personnel for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. The officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at stations to ensure smooth running of trains.

“We have deployed additional RPF teams to keep watch on suspected persons and these teams often move from one station to another to maintain crowds,” Divisional Security Commissioner of North Central Railways told ETV Bharat.