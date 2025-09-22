Railway’s Automatic Signalling System Reduces Human Dependency, Minimize Risk Of Error
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: To reduce human dependency and minimizing the risk of error to strengthen both passenger and train safety, the railway has introduced a state-of-the-art automatic signalling system, which paves the way for modernization of train operations.
The system provides real-time monitoring and automatic controls to support timely departures, efficient asset utilization, better service reliability, LED signal lamps for clear visibility in all weather conditions, and dataloggers for comprehensive event monitoring.
Highlighting the modern automatic signalling system, Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “In this system, signals are fixed at regular intervals between one station and another. If a train crosses a signal, then another train can enter the auto section, following which two to three trains can run one after another in this system. Earlier, there was a block system which didn't allow another train until the first train crossed the block section. The new system helps to run more trains at a time, which increases the frequency of trains in a reduced time.”
“The new system also reduces the dependency on humans as all the activities can be monitored through the relay room and displayed at the station master’s room. Every movement can be noticed and followed through it, and dataloggers,” he added.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of IRSTMU, said, “This system provides more options to run trains in a section. However, in the absolute block section, railways have to wait for crossing one train from the section, then the next train enters into it but the new signalling system allows more trains in a section, which enhances the frequency of trains on reduced time.”
East Coast Railway has recently successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art Automatic Signalling System on the Cuttack–Paradeep section (83 km) of the Talcher–Paradeep Freight Corridor. The system marks a significant importance in the modernization of railway operations along this vital route connecting Paradeep Port, a senior railway official said.
As per the railways, with the upgradation, several railway zones are now safer, faster, and more reliable, equipped to handle rising passenger and freight demand with modern technology.
What Is Automatic Signalling?
Automatic Signalling is a system of train working in which the movement of the trains is controlled by the automatic stop signals. These signals are operated automatically by the passage of trains into and out of the automatic signalling sections. In this system, more than one train can be moved in the block section between two stations, as per Lok Sabha data.
The system has an integrated power supply to ensure uninterrupted operations, LED signal lamps for clear visibility in all weather conditions, dataloggers for comprehensive event monitoring, and video display units installed at all stations for real-time train supervision.
Benefits Of Automatic Signalling
It provides higher capacity, faster movement on reduced headway between trains, allowing more services in less time, ensuring smooth operations.
- Enhanced Safety:
Automated operations reduce human dependency, minimizing the risk of error and strengthening both passenger and freight safety. It also improves punctuality & efficiency, real-time monitoring, and automatic controls support timely departures, efficient asset utilization, and better service reliability.
- Economic Growth:
Faster freight movement towards the destination will boost industrial development and contribute to regional economic progress.
