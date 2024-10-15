Railways Asks Officials To Intensify Track Patrolling, Be Vigilant In Ensuring Safety

New Delhi: In the wake of recent incidents and attempts to derail trains for hampering operations, the Railways has advised officials to intensify the track patrolling with RPF and GRP teams and take a vigilant approach towards ensuring the safety needs.

A senior railway official said instructions have been given the officials to conduct safety drives and frequent field inspections and counsel the safety related staff including the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards and especially trackmen to be vigilant while patrolling along the tracks along with strictly adhering to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of the trains.

Recently, a review meeting was held to discuss safety across the zones. The availability of fire prevention safety items namely smoke detecting devices, fire extinguishers were reviewed and officials were asked to strictly ensure adequate stocks to meet any exigency, A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Office, South Central Railway informed.

In the review meeting, the Passenger Complaint Redressal System, 'Rail Madad' was discussed and officials were directed to attend to passengers’ complaints as early as possible.

The working hours of the staff were taken up at the meeting and instructions were given to make advance planning so as to handle the staff smoothly and ensure safe working conditions. Also, officials were asked to take up awareness programs at level crossing gates, sensitising people to avoid trespassing here during closed conditions.

Stressing on the various safety procedures to be followed by all the divisions and departments at worksites, senior officials advised regular counseling to be given to employees and agency workers regarding personal safety while working at various worksites. Various Safety equipment and gears like gloves, helmets, and belts should be worn by employees and agency workers while carrying out the works, A. Sridhar said.