Railways Ask Suggestions From Public To Develop Stations In Better Way

New Delhi: In an idea to engage passengers and people in the development process of stations for a better way, the Railways has asked for suggestions from people to make modern stations in their vicinity.

As per Railways, the passengers can give ideas and suggestions as they want their stations to be developed. If any station has historical importance then it might be developed and reflect that importance.

According to Railway officials, a large number of stations are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Under this scheme, over 1300 stations are being developed.

"Under this scheme, a total of 15 stations including Sonbhadra, Firozabad, Govindpuri, Kanpur Anwarganj, Khurja, Mainpuri, Mirzapur, Manikpur, Shikohabad, Chunar, Vindhyachal, Etawah, Panki Dham, Fatehpur, and Tundla of North Central Railways are being developed," Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Prayagraj division informed.

According to the Indian Railways website, the Railway Board is inviting suggestions from public opinion in which various options are available under section suggestions for improvement of station access to select.

The people can select approach roads towards station, connecting both sides of the city, number of entry exits, improvement of waiting halls, information exchange, incorporating local context in the station design, elements of historical context, facilities for divyangan, senior citizens, women, children and pedestrians, facilities of multi-model connectivity, and other important suggestions.

"It is very interesting to hear that Railways has asked for suggestions from the public on the development work of Amrit Bharat Stations. The work of several stations is already underway and almost nearing the completion at this time, what is the use of our suggestion? It is an old project which has been running for several years, so why is the government asking this time," Lochan Singh, a train passenger, told ETV Bharat.

As per Railway officials, on the instructions of the Ministry of Railways, the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) has prepared this link on the official website. On clicking the link, the page related to the suggestions will open and the page will show all information. If any person wants to make changes in the redevelopment of his/her station, he/she may fill the options given on the page as per wish.

The person giving the suggestion has to select the name of the station along with entering the name, address, business, mobile number and email on the website. In addition, people will be able to upload records apart from audio and video related to the suggestion.

"Railways should focus on resolving passengers issue registered online platforms first which is more important. If you look at social media, you will find several grievances posted by passengers," Vansh Kumar, another passenger, told ETV Bharat.