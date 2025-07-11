Railways Arranges Temporary Stoppages For Devotees Of Kanwar Yatra

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: To ensure the convenience of devotees and regular passengers during the Kanwar Yatra 2025, the various railway zones have made special provision of temporary stoppages at some areas along the Kanwar Yatra route which will help devotees to get in and get out their destination easily and it will clear the extra rush of passengers too.
Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior Northern Railway official said, “The railway has arranged temporary halts at some places for 2-3 minutes for devotees’ convenience.”
Responding to query regarding delay in train service due to extra halts, the officials from Northern Railway and West Central Railway zones said the timings have been set after reviewing the schedule and these extra halts are limited following which it will not put impact on arrival time as there will be only 1-2 minutes halt for 3-4 places which will be managed from margin times of a train.
“Northern Railway has decided to run Kanwar Special Trains, extend the nominated train services upto Haridwar and to provide temporary stoppages to some of existing services,” the senior official said.
The railway has made this special arrangements for Kanwar Mela-2025 from July 11 to 23, under this, Delhi-Shamli DEMU upto Haridwar, Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU upto Haridwar, Moradabad-Laksar, Haridwar-Delhi Shahdara, and Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Delhi Shahdara, trains have been extended, while temporary stoppages have been made for around 25-30 trains (Daily and Weekly) of several zones.
Notably, the extra halts have been made for long distance trains like Subedarganj-Dehradun Express, Ujjain-Dehradun Express, Indore-Dehradun Express, and Kochuveli-Yoga Nagari Rishikesh Superfast Express.
The railway has also advised the passengers to check the train timetable through Helpline Number 139 or Rail Madad Mobile App and official railway website.
Similarly, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has also made several arrangements for devotees during Kanwar Yatra-2025.
According to NCRTC officials, the frequency of Namo Bharat trains on the operational corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South has been increased from July 11. During the Kanwar Yatra, Namo Bharat trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes. The facility will be available to passengers from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.
“Currently, this semi-high-speed train operates over a 55 km section across 11 stations, and the number of rides has crossed 1.25 crore,” Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC said.
CPRO Vats pointed out that during the Kanwar Yatra, road traffic from Delhi to Haridwar will increase and entry of heavy vehicles into Meerut is often restricted for some time. At that time, increased frequency of Namo Bharat trains will help to provide relief to travellers significantly.
