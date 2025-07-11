ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Arranges Temporary Stoppages For Devotees Of Kanwar Yatra

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To ensure the convenience of devotees and regular passengers during the Kanwar Yatra 2025, the various railway zones have made special provision of temporary stoppages at some areas along the Kanwar Yatra route which will help devotees to get in and get out their destination easily and it will clear the extra rush of passengers too.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior Northern Railway official said, “The railway has arranged temporary halts at some places for 2-3 minutes for devotees’ convenience.”

Responding to query regarding delay in train service due to extra halts, the officials from Northern Railway and West Central Railway zones said the timings have been set after reviewing the schedule and these extra halts are limited following which it will not put impact on arrival time as there will be only 1-2 minutes halt for 3-4 places which will be managed from margin times of a train.

“Northern Railway has decided to run Kanwar Special Trains, extend the nominated train services upto Haridwar and to provide temporary stoppages to some of existing services,” the senior official said.

The railway has made this special arrangements for Kanwar Mela-2025 from July 11 to 23, under this, Delhi-Shamli DEMU upto Haridwar, Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU upto Haridwar, Moradabad-Laksar, Haridwar-Delhi Shahdara, and Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Delhi Shahdara, trains have been extended, while temporary stoppages have been made for around 25-30 trains (Daily and Weekly) of several zones.