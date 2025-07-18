ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Approve New Broad Gauge Line, Gauge Conversion To Boost Connectivity In Himalayan Foothills

New Delhi: To provide smooth travel facilities and strengthen rail connectivity in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Ministry of Railways has approved the Survey for Final Location Survey (FLS) for the construction of a new line between Bhira Kheri and Raibojha (120 km) and gauge conversion of Mailani and Bhira Kheri (16 km), and Nanpara to Raibojha (13 km), which will bring the region into the mainstream of development.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway, said, “For the gauge conversion of the Mailani–Bhira Kheri and Nanpara–Raiboja sections, involving the meter gauge lines situated in Bahraich and Kheri districts of Uttar Pradesh, and for a new broad gauge railway line outside Dudhwa National Park between Bhira Kheri and Raiboja, a survey has been approved for Rs 3.58 crore. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared along with the Final Location Survey (FLS).”

Singh said, “After this railway line is converted to broad gauge, an alternative route will be available to connect the eastern side to the western and northern parts of the country, including Delhi, Pilibhit, and Uttarakhand. This will help carry more passengers on this route and promote tourism in the region.”

“The more travellers will get the opportunity to visit the area, which will help to promote tourism in the region, and agricultural produce from the area can be sent to the metro cities of the country for marketing through a direct train facility, so farmers will be able to get the actual price of the produce,” he added.

The ongoing infrastructure and rail connectivity are being strengthened to meet the challenges of increasing passenger and goods traffic on railways. For this, under the Bahraich–Nanpara–Nepalganj Road gauge conversion project (56.15 km) of Lucknow division, the work of gauge conversion between Bahraich-Nanpara (35.61 km) has been completed, including electrification and work on Nanpara-Nepalganj Road (20.54 km) is going on at a fast pace, the official pointed out.

CPRO Singh further informed that after the completion of the gauge conversion work, this area of Terai will be connected to the broad gauge network of the country, and the local passengers as well as neighbouring Nepal will get the facility to visit the Metro cities.

As per railway data, under the Bahraich–Nanpara-Nepalganj Road Gauge Conversion Project (56.15 km), the gauge conversion work of the Bahraich - Nanpara (35.61 km) section has been completed in the first phase, along with electrification. In the second phase of the Bahraich–Nanpara–Nepalganj Road Gauge conversion project, the work of Nanpara-Nepalganj Road (20.54 km) is being done at a fast pace.