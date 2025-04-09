ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Announces Weekly AC Summer Special Train Between Pune And Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a weekly air-conditioned (AC) summer special train between Pune and Delhi to tackle the increasing rush in the summer season and keep in view the convenience of passengers.

The train will give the passengers the option of comfortable and timely travel during the summer holidays, providing relief to the passengers.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the summer special train would make a total of 7 trips and will have fully air-conditioned (AC) coaches for passengers’ comfort during the long-distance travel amid scorching heat.

“Train number 01441/01442, Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Weekly AC Summer Special, will run from Pune every Tuesday from April 15, 2025, to May 27, 2025, and from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Pune every Wednesday from April 16, 2025, to May 28, 2025,” he said.

“People can book reserved tickets on this train, and this step by the Railways will provide convenience to passengers during summer holidays and ensure better crowd management on busy routes like Delhi and Pune, as well,” Upadhyay said. “To travel on this train, one will have to spend Rs 2085 for third AC, while the fare for second AC has been kept at Rs 2885,” he said.