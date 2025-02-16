ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Announce Compensation For Those Killed In Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh

Railways Announce Compensation For Those Killed In Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station
Passengers outside the New Delhi Railway Station a day after the incident of stampede, in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

New Delhi: Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the railway said.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Eyewitnesses said a huge rush at the station led to the stampede with several passengers fainting because of suffocation.

In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure.

The officer said Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," the DCP said. (With inputs added by ETV Bharat staff).

