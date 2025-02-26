ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Advises To Conduct Frequent Field Inspections For Safety Of Trains Operation, Passengers

New Delhi: The Railways has advised the staff and officials for following the safety procedures to ensure safe train operations and conduct frequent field inspections to interact with the safety-related staff.

As per railway officials, various railway zones held meetings with officials and discussed the issue to ensure safe train operations and passengers' safety. The officials have been instructed to conduct regular safety drives and frequent field inspections to conduct counselling to the safety-related staff including the Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Guards, Track Machine Operators, and Tower Wagon operators to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure safety in running of the trains.

General Manager of South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, examined the status of the on-going safety drive and advised the officials that deficiencies, if any, should be rectified at the earliest. Similarly, Northeast Frontier Railways introduces advanced technology to ensure safety and more secure train journey for passengers following which thick web switch point machines with clamp-type locking have been installed at various locations and point machines have been replaced for infrastructural improvements to reduce the chances of derailments.

"Additionally, Electric Lifting Barriers have been replaced at level crossing gates to enhance safety at level crossings. Around 17.712 km of new signalling cable has been installed at multiple stations, as part of safety measures to protect railway property, an Automatic Fire Detection and Alarm System has been commissioned at seven stations," Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore informed.