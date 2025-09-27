ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Advises LPs To Stay Vigilant To Avoid SPAD Incidents

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Railway Authority has advised Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots to be vigilant, follow rules, and maintain speed in accordance with Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) after notice of some incidents.

To reduce the number of SPAD incidents for the safety of passengers as well as train operation, especially during the festival season, in which around 12,000 special train trips are scheduled to run. The authority has offered four key principles for safety operations: get used to signal call-outs, avoid confusion, get quality rest, and stay away from mobile phones while on duty.

Speaking on SPAD incidents, Kamlesh Singh, Loco Pilot, told ETV Bharat, “Railway authorities often conduct counselling for LPs and ALPs to make them aware and reduce SPAD incidents.”

“It is noticed that there is a shortage of staff and extra work pressures, especially during running special trains that put a burden on Loco Pilots, following which these incidents might happen,” he added.

Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “LPs are under pressure, especially during running special trains because of the shortage of staff. This situation puts work pressure on LPs because no extra staff are deployed to run extra trains. This condition also affects our rest too.”

A special safety discussion was held at the Prayagraj lobby, where the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations), and Station Director interacted with Chief Loco Inspectors and Running Staff.