Railways Advises LPs To Stay Vigilant To Avoid SPAD Incidents
It has put forth four key principles for safety: get used to signal call-outs, avoid confusion, get quality rest, and no mobile phones on duty.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Railway Authority has advised Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots to be vigilant, follow rules, and maintain speed in accordance with Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) after notice of some incidents.
To reduce the number of SPAD incidents for the safety of passengers as well as train operation, especially during the festival season, in which around 12,000 special train trips are scheduled to run. The authority has offered four key principles for safety operations: get used to signal call-outs, avoid confusion, get quality rest, and stay away from mobile phones while on duty.
Speaking on SPAD incidents, Kamlesh Singh, Loco Pilot, told ETV Bharat, “Railway authorities often conduct counselling for LPs and ALPs to make them aware and reduce SPAD incidents.”
“It is noticed that there is a shortage of staff and extra work pressures, especially during running special trains that put a burden on Loco Pilots, following which these incidents might happen,” he added.
Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “LPs are under pressure, especially during running special trains because of the shortage of staff. This situation puts work pressure on LPs because no extra staff are deployed to run extra trains. This condition also affects our rest too.”
A special safety discussion was held at the Prayagraj lobby, where the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations), and Station Director interacted with Chief Loco Inspectors and Running Staff.
Discussing SPAD incidents, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations) stated, “Prediction is a disease that needs to be eradicated.”
Awadhesh Kumar, Chief Loco Inspector (Headquarters), analyzed recent SPAD and overshooting incidents and emphasized the importance of effective signal call-outs.
Discussion SPAD and its effects, Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “Crossing the Red signal is dangerous in SPAD cases; it is potentially dangerous for passengers and trains following which authorities often conduct counselling for Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots to avoid SPAD incidents.”
Suggesting measures to avoid SPAD incidents, Prabodh Kumar Srivastava, National Treasurer, IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat, “The speed of trains is increasing day by day in that condition, sometimes drivers delay analysis and calculation for the next signal. But the Kavach system, which is being installed across the rail network, will reduce the SPAD incidents as it will alert the driver for the next signal and colour in advance, following which LPs will be able to make the decision easily.”
Notably, a safety seminar was recently held at East Coast Railways, where a discussion on enhancing operational safety and efficiency in automatic signaling territories. The focus was on critical safety protocols, proper gate operation procedures, and effective emergency response strategies to ensure the safe strategies to ensure the safe and smooth movement of trains while safeguarding public safety.
Also Read
Railways Introduces In-House Developed Apps To Modernize Operations
Rajpura-Mohali Rail Link To Boost Industries, Cut Down Travel Distance