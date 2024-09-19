ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Adopts Advance Signalling System For Safety Of Train Operations

New Delhi: The Railways has adopted a capacity enhancement project through the implementation of the Intermediate Block Signalling System (IBS) across several critical sections of the rail network to enhance the safety of train operations and augment sectional capacity.

According to senior officials of the Railways, the systems, through the implementation of the Intermediate Block Signalling System (IBS) and Automatic Block Signalling System (ABS), play a critical role in enhancing train operations by dividing long sections of the railway into smaller blocks, allowing more trains to run simultaneously with improved safety and efficiency. The systems reduce delays, increase line capacity, and enhance the overall reliability of train operations, ensuring smoother and faster transportation for passenger and freight trains.

Giving details about IBS and ABS systems, Kapinjal Kishor Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) said, "This strategic initiative is aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety, and overall capacity of the zone, as part of an upgradation and modernisation plan to cater to the increasing demand for rail services in the region."

The infrastructure upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the sectional capacity of the railway network, allowing railways to manage higher train frequencies with improved safety. The implementation of both the ABS and Kavach systems will reduce the headway between trains, improve punctuality, and provide greater reliability for both passenger and freight services. These advancements will not only improve connectivity in the rail network but also boost economic activities in the regions by facilitating more efficient rail transport, the railway officials said.