Railways Adds Coaches, Trips To Accommodate August-September Rush

New Delhi: Aimed at passengers' convenience and accommodating the growing seat demands, the railways has decided to add over 2.50 lakh seats for clearing extra rush during August and September months by temporarily increasing coaches and train trips on different routes across its network.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, said, "Around 121 coaches of different classes increased in 46 pairs of trains to clear the additional rush of passengers. In addition, 27 coaches of general classes have been increased in nine pairs of trains on the occasion of the Gogamedi Fair."

Similarly, North Eastern Railway CPRO, Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "A total of 20 coaches will be installed temporarily in the trains, including two generator-cum-luggage vans and 18 air-conditioned third economy class coaches."

East Coast Railway has also augmented the number of coaches by 50 per cent in the Puri-Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express. As per the railways, the train will operate with 16 coaches instead of the existing eight from August 7. "The augmentation includes the addition of eight AC chair car coaches. It aims to reduce the growing waitlists, accommodate higher footfall, and further promote the prestigious semi-high-speed train service across Odisha," the railway official stated.

"The upgraded rake composition will now consist of 12 AC chair cars, two executive chair cars and two crew chair car coaches. The enhanced capacity will allow more passengers to avail the benefits of a faster, more comfortable, and technologically advanced mode of transport," the official added.