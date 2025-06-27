Railway Unions Slam Move To Rehire Retired Staff, Say It Blocks Youth Employment

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Various railway unions have criticised the Railway Board’s decision to re-engage retired staff in non-gazetted posts, arguing that skilled youth should be allowed to contribute to the development of rail infrastructure.

Highlighting the issue, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), told ETV Bharat, “The decision to re-engage retired employees is very disappointing for our youths as they are trained, skilled with modern technology and have the potential to serve the railways next 25-30 years. But these retired persons may serve for the next three to five years only.”

“If we talk about financial aspects of the railways, these youngsters will get an initial salary, NPS pension scheme and other benefits, which will be very less as compared to retired re-employed persons, who will receive a salary based on his last salary drawn before retirement, simultaneously, old-time pension facilities and other benefits. In addition, this decision will dent the idea of providing employment to youths, who have potential new-age technology skills,” he pointed out.

Expressing similar views, Kona Vishnu, coordinator, International Affairs and Advisor, Social Media of All India Railwaymen’s Federation, told ETV, “We have expressed serious concerns and objections about the re-employment of retired persons because this decision will affect the bright prospects of youths, who are still waiting for employment in the railways. If the administration hires youngsters and trains them, then these new people will be available for the long term to serve the railways.”

“It is a fact that after 60 years of age, the human body’s reaction time automatically reduces; young people should also be looked at before hiring,” Vishnu said.

Opposing this decision, former railway employee PU Venkatesan has written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, requesting the withdrawal of the Railway Board’s decision. Other unions have also written to the Railway Board regarding this matter.

“There are around three lakh vacant posts in the Railways alone. Instead of coming forward to fill them from the 145 crore people, the Railway Board has issued a letter on June 20, 2025, stating that it will employ only those who have retired from the railways on a contractual basis. I request you to withdraw the Railway Board’s letter and order the filling of vacant posts by selecting fresh candidates,” Venkatesan wrote to the PM.

“I don’t understand the necessity to hire retired persons rather than young people. Hence, I have sent an email to the PM's office and requested to withdraw the decision,” Venkatesan told ETV Bharat.

As stated by several union members in their letter, it has been decided that vacant non-gazetted posts in Pay Level 1 to Level 9 may be filled by re-engaging retired employees by inviting volunteers who retired from posts in the same cadre/category, up to three levels higher than the post for which re-engagement is being considered.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, “The young, talented, skilled minds will not get a chance after this decision as the administration will hire retired persons who are already receiving pension, DA and other facilities. If these retired persons get re-employment, then they will be getting a pension and a salary amount as per the contract and some other facilities. However, our youth will remain unemployed.”

