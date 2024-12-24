ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Unions Demand Proper Implementation Of Rotational Transfers

New Delhi: Several Railway Unions are advocating for the effective implementation of rotational transfers for officials in sensitive positions to improve rail operations and create a smoother working environment. Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary of the Indian Railways Signalling and Telecommunication Department Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “The railways have a clear policy regarding rotational transfers, but it has not been properly followed. As a result, many officials, supervisors, and in-charges have remained in the same positions despite completing their tenures.”

“The railways should strictly implement this policy on every level for a healthy work environment. Currently, several officials have been holding the same posting for a long time as a result they started their monopoly and put extra pressure on junior staff, which is not good at a workplace,” Prakash said.

Endorsing this, Sanjay Kumar Pandhi, Working President of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation, told ETV Bharat, “The rotational transfer policy is not being implemented properly, leading to several anomalies in the workplace. This policy was designed to foster harmonious relations between officials and staff for a better work environment, but its implementation has been inadequate. It is a sound policy, and the railways should apply it effectively.”

A woman railway employee, posted at Kankaria Station in Ahmedabad, submitted a complaint letter earlier this year regarding harassment by several senior officials. “In a poor health condition, I was pressurised to work as a result my health condition deteriorated and I had to face miscarriage,” she alleged in her letter.