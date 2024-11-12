ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Union Expresses Concern Over Not Adhering Protocols During Signal Failure

Officials at work after three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express train derailed near Howrah, West Bengal, Saturday, November 9, 2024 ( PTI )

New Delhi: After the derailment of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express at Nalpur in the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway last week, a Railway Union has expressed concerns regarding signal failure and not adhering protocols as per set rules.

According to a preliminary inquiry, signal no S-10 of NALR failure was not informed by on-duty officials, and the driver also passed the signal without a proper memo.

Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary, Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union told ETV Bharat, "Once the official notices signal failure related issue, the responsible officials should book it in logbook and issue memo for further procedure which should follow everyone to run safe and secure train operation."

Om Prakash Chara, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Eastern Railway told ETV Bharat, "I am not aware of the investigation and action taken against any employee after this incident. (You should) contact the concerned division to get updates on it."

The Union also raised the issue of raising the education qualifications of signal technicians that will help to handle new aged technology signals like electronic interlocking.

On Saturday, three coaches including one parcel van of the Secunderabad Shalimar Express weekly train derailed at Nalpur following which a probe panel conducted a preliminary probe which highlighted signal malfunctioning and official concern’s failure to adhere to the General rule/subsidiary rule.

The Union members also raised questions about the working pattern of the Kharagpur division where this derailment happened on Saturday and it was the same division where the Balasore triple trains clash claimed several lives in 2023.

Navin Kumar, National President, Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union told ETV Bharat, “We have raised issues of signal staff. The education level of a signal technician should be increased to graduation in science and other technical skills which will help to handle new aged technology of signal systems. It will be helpful for running smooth and safe train operations."

What are Electronic Interlocking Systems?