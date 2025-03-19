ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Tracks Kept Vacant For Few Hours Every Day For Maintenance: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said maintenance of railways is different from other infrastructure like highways.

File image of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

New Delhi: Railway tracks throughout the country are kept vacant for a few hours every day for maintenance keeping in mind the safety of train travel, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw said maintenance of railways is different from other infrastructure like highways.

He said since the tracks and wheels are made of steel and the trains are travelling at a speed of 70 to 100 km per hour, the tracks often get damaged, resulting in the creation of micro-fractures

"If we don't repair the micro fractures regularly, there is a possibility of increased rail fractures which may lead to train accidents. That is why globally, out of 24 hours in a day, a few hours are kept for maintaining the tracks," he said.

The minister said taking into account all these aspects, a "tough decision" had been taken in 2018 that in every section, the railway tracks would be kept vacant for at least three hours for maintenance.

"This was the reason why some train stoppages were done away and some trains are being regulated. This has nothing to do with the Covid pandemic," he said replying to a question that some stoppages were done away due to the pandemic.

Vaishnaw said the decision was taken after IIT Bombay carried out a detailed study and the timetable was made in a way that three hours are kept for maintenance. "Its result has also come. It was a good result. Once there were 2,500 rail fractures which has come down to less than 250 now due to proper maintenance of the tracks," he said without specifying the time period.

