Railway To Take Up Upgradation Projects Of Transportation In Central, Western Zones

New Delhi: The Railways is set to upgrade the transportation network in Central and Western zones by extension of rail routes and upgradation of existing services through various department projects, covering a total stretch of 301 kms, including the Suburban Corridor and Airoli-Kalva (elevated) suburban corridor link project.
A senior railway official said the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project under MUTP-III covering a length of 29.6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 2,782 crores is under execution. This project is being executed.
Earthwork and work on tunnelling and bridges are in progress with a target date of completion by December 2025. Once this project is completed, it will reduce travel time, provide an alternate route to reach Karjat and improve suburban train frequency in the region, the official said.
Similarly, the Airoli-Kalva (elevated) suburban corridor link project under MUTP-III covering a length of 3.3 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 476 crores is under execution in two phases. Under Phase I commissioning of the Digha Gaon station was completed in January 2024 and under Phase–II work of land acquisition is in progress.
This project provides an alternative route for suburban trains, reducing congestion on existing routes. Besides this, various projects have been planned, sanctioned and work on several projects are in progress which will change the face of the transportation network in Central and Western zones, the railway officials said.
According to Railway officials, a total of 41 ongoing projects covering a total stretch of 5,877 kms, worth a total cost of Rs 81,580 crore are in progress at various locations. These projects include the construction of new rail lines, addition and extension of rail lines, doubling and gauge conversion of rail lines, and electrification work.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project:
It is part of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor presently work is in progress over a route length of 178 kms, covering the Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra at a total cost of Rs 12,697 crores. This will provide connectivity with JNPT enabling the boost in capacity to handle cargo and container traffic from the port to Delhi-NCR.
Ajanta Caves Rail Connectivity project:
The project aims to enhance connectivity between Marathwada and North Maharashtra while stimulating regional industrial growth. The proposed rail line, extending 174 kilometres from Jalna to Jalgaon, will be developed at a cost of Rs 7,106 crores is expected to generate 60 lakh man-days of employment and reduce CO2 emissions by 54 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting 2.2 crore trees. It will enhance port connectivity, facilitate the transportation of agricultural products like soybeans and cotton, and support industries such as fertilizer and cement.
Manmad-Indore New Line project:
The work on the Manmad-Indore New Line project spread over a route length of 309 kms at a total cost of Rs 18,036 crores is in progress. Covering the districts of Nashik and Dhule in Maharashtra, there are plans for 16 stations on the route with three important bridges and two tunnels.