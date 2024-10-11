ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway To Take Up Upgradation Projects Of Transportation In Central, Western Zones

New Delhi: The Railways is set to upgrade the transportation network in Central and Western zones by extension of rail routes and upgradation of existing services through various department projects, covering a total stretch of 301 kms, including the Suburban Corridor and Airoli-Kalva (elevated) suburban corridor link project.

A senior railway official said the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project under MUTP-III covering a length of 29.6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 2,782 crores is under execution. This project is being executed.

Earthwork and work on tunnelling and bridges are in progress with a target date of completion by December 2025. Once this project is completed, it will reduce travel time, provide an alternate route to reach Karjat and improve suburban train frequency in the region, the official said.

Similarly, the Airoli-Kalva (elevated) suburban corridor link project under MUTP-III covering a length of 3.3 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 476 crores is under execution in two phases. Under Phase I commissioning of the Digha Gaon station was completed in January 2024 and under Phase–II work of land acquisition is in progress.

This project provides an alternative route for suburban trains, reducing congestion on existing routes. Besides this, various projects have been planned, sanctioned and work on several projects are in progress which will change the face of the transportation network in Central and Western zones, the railway officials said.

According to Railway officials, a total of 41 ongoing projects covering a total stretch of 5,877 kms, worth a total cost of Rs 81,580 crore are in progress at various locations. These projects include the construction of new rail lines, addition and extension of rail lines, doubling and gauge conversion of rail lines, and electrification work.