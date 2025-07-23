ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway To Run Train 'Swarnim Bharat Yatra' To Showcase Historical Places Of Independence Struggle

New Delhi: In an aim to showcase India's freedom struggle to get Independence and encourage the people to visit places associated with these movements, Indian Railways will run Swarnim Bharat Yatra by Bharat Gaurav train on the eve of Independence Day to visit historical destinations.

As per railway officials, The train will depart on the eve of Independence Day (August 14) from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for 10 days and 9 night’s itinerary which will cover Ahmedabad, Modhera, Patan, Statue Of Unity (Kevadia), Pune, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Aurangabad, Ellora, Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Ajanta, Orchha and Jhansi.

The train will provide a facility to visit historically important places, including Ahmedabad, a city that is intrinsically linked to Mahatma Gandhi and the independence movement, Pune, where the Aga Khan Palace situated, where Mahatma Gandhi along with Kasturba Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu were held captive during Quit India Movement, and Lal Mahal childhood home of Shivaji Maharaj.

“Other attractions that will be covered here are Kasba Ganpati (the most revered deity in Pune), the striking palace Lal Mahal (childhood home of Shivaji Maharaj) and Shaniwar Wada, an ancient fortress dating back to the 18th century. Bhimashankar Temple (Jyotirlinga) situated at a distance of 124 kms from the city of Pune, will also be covered in the itinerary,” the railway informed.

Train to visit destinations:

Ahmedabad: The first destination of this train is Ahmedabad, a city that is intrinsically linked to Mahatma Gandhi and the independence movement. Here, tourists will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which acted as the base for nationalist activities and also the Dandi March. Adalaj, a stunning example of Indian stepwell architecture dating back to the 15th century and an evening stroll by the newly developed Sabarmati Riverfront are some of the things that shall be covered here. A day’s excursion to Modhera and Patan follows next. While the former is known for a Sun Temple that predates the one at Konark, in the latter, the tourists will experience Rani Ki Vav or the Queen’s Stepwell, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The subsequent destination on this tour is Kevadia in Gujarat, by the Narmada River, which is best known for being the location of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Besides the statue and the Light & Sound show that is staged every evening, the tourists will also see the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the railway official informed.

Pune: The next destination, Pune, was also an integral part of India’s freedom struggle. Aga Khan Palace, situated in the city, stands both as an architectural marvel as well as a testament to the freedom movement, where Mahatma Gandhi, along with Kasturba Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu, were held captive during the Quit India Movement of 1942. Other attractions that shall be covered here are Kasba Ganpati (the most revered deity in Pune), the striking palace Lal Mahal (childhood home of Shivaji Maharaj) and Shaniwar Wada, an ancient fortress dating back to the 18th century. Bhimashankar Temple (Jyotirlinga) situated at a distance of 124 km from the city of Pune, will also be covered in this itinerary.

Aurangabad: On completion, the passengers will be taken to the next destination, Aurangabad or Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, for viewing the twin UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora caves along with the Bibi ka Maqbara, an ASI-protected monument. Ghrishneshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, is also covered in the itinerary.

Jhansi: Jhansi and Orchha will be a part of the 9th day’s sightseeing, where the tourists will witness the eponymous fort and the adjoining Government Museum along with key attractions of Orchha, viz The Ram Raja Temple, Orchha Fort and Chaturbhuj Temple. Here, the train will start its return journey to Delhi.