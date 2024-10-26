Railways Announces Special Trains For Aspirants Of Assam Grade IV Recruitment Exam

New Delhi: For the convenience of the candidates appearing in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), scheduled to be held on Sunday, Indian Railways has decided to operate a bunch of special trains.

Sharing details of the arrangements, Kapinjal Kishor Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railways, said, “The railways has decided to operate examination special trains to facilitate and clear extra rush of candidates appearing for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled on October 27. These trains will be operated for one trip each in both directions and will be of immense help for the examinees”.

The schedule for the special trains

The Karimganj-Silchar-Karimganj Exam Special will depart from Karimganj at 4 am and Silchar at 9 pm respectively on October 27. Both trains will arrive at their respective destinations Silchar at 6:40 am and Karimganj at 11:40 pm on the same day. The trains will have stoppages at New Karimganj, Bhanga, Badarpur and Arunachal.

The Mariani-Narangi Special will depart from Mariani at 3:35 pm on October 26 to reach Narangi at 5 am on October 27. Similarly, the Narangi-Mariani special will depart from Narangi at 3:30 pm on October 27 and reach Mariani at 4 am on October 28. Both trains will halt at Jorhat Town, Barua Bamungaon, Numaligarh, Barpathar, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad and Digaru.

The Haibargaon-Guwahati-Haibargaon Special will leave from Haibargaon at 2 pm on October 26 and from Guwahati at 3 pm on October 27 respectively. Both trains will reach their destinations, Guwahati at 6:15 pm and Haibargaon at 8 on the same day with stoppages at Senchoa, Raha, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Tetelia and Panikhaiti.

The Alipurduar-Kamakhya Special will depart from Alipurduar at 5 pm on October 26 to reach Kamakhya at 4:30 am the next day while the Kamakhya-Alipurduar Special will leave Kamakhya at 3:30 pm on October 27 to reach Alipurduar at 3:30 am October 28 with halts at New Coochbehar, Dhubri, Sapatgram, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Dudhnoi, Boko and Mirza.

The Jamira-Silchar-Jamira Special will depart Jamira at 4 am and Silchar at 3:30 pm respectively on October 27and reach Silchar at 7:10 am and Jamira at 7 pm on the same day, halting at Katlicherra, Hailakandi, Katakhal and Arunachal.

The information on the special trains has been shared in the X handle of CMO, Assam. It said in preparation for the upcoming final phase on October 27, district observers have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure a seamless and fair execution of the examination.

The District Commissioner, Karimganj, on X, has shared the complete list of all examination centres for recruitment to Grade IV posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination.

"The list of all examination centres in Karimganj for the large-scale recruitment examination for Grade IV posts under Assam Direct Recruitment Examination, scheduled to be held on October 27, 2024, along with the rest of the state," the X post reads.