Railway To operate Special Steam, Diesel Joyride Services In Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: International as well as domestic tourists will get an opportunity to enjoy the scenic view of the Darjeeling Himalayan ranges, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from September 19, as the Railway has decided to operate Special Steam and Diesel Joyride train services to cater for the passengers during the festive and winter season.

Informing about the joyride train services, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said this move will help tourists to visit the area easily to enjoy the hills, which will attract more and more tourists to the area.

The railway has decided to operate four pairs each of Special Steam and Diesel Joyride train services under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) from September 19 to cater for the passengers in view of the upcoming festive and winter season, Sharma added.

Notably, DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, witnesses footfall of thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during this peak season. The operation of these special services will add to their experience of enjoying the beauty of the hills.