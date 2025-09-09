Railway To operate Special Steam, Diesel Joyride Services In Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
Published : September 9, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: International as well as domestic tourists will get an opportunity to enjoy the scenic view of the Darjeeling Himalayan ranges, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from September 19, as the Railway has decided to operate Special Steam and Diesel Joyride train services to cater for the passengers during the festive and winter season.
Informing about the joyride train services, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said this move will help tourists to visit the area easily to enjoy the hills, which will attract more and more tourists to the area.
The railway has decided to operate four pairs each of Special Steam and Diesel Joyride train services under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) from September 19 to cater for the passengers in view of the upcoming festive and winter season, Sharma added.
Notably, DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, witnesses footfall of thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during this peak season. The operation of these special services will add to their experience of enjoying the beauty of the hills.
The tourists are advised to check details of stoppages and timings of the trains are available at the IRCTC website and are also being notified on social media platforms of N.F. Railway. The passengers are urged to verify the details before undertaking their journey.
Steam Train Services
- Train Number 02542 (Darjeeling – Kurseong) Festive Special Steam Ride will operate every Saturday from September 20 to November 1. The train will depart from Darjeeling at 09:10 hours to reach Kurseong at 13:20 hours.
- Train Number 02543 (Kurseong – Darjeeling) Festive Special Steam Ride will operate every Sunday from September 21 to November 2. The train will depart from Kurseong at 12:00 hours to reach Darjeeling at 17:02 hours.
- Train Number 02544/02545 (Kurseong – Mahanadi – Kurseong) Sunset Special Steam Ride will operate every Saturday from September 20 to November 1.
- Train Number 02544 will depart from Kurseong at 15:30 hours to arrive at Mahanadi at 16:30 hours, and train number 02545 will depart from Mahanadi at 16:50 hours to arrive at Kurseong at 17:30 hours.
- Train Number 02552/02551 (Kurseong – Mahanadi – Kurseong) Sunrise Special Steam Ride will operate every Sunday from September 21 to November 2.
- Train Number 02552 will depart from Kurseong at 07:15 hours to arrive at Mahanadi at 08:15 hours, and train number 02551 will depart from Mahanadi at 08:40 hours to arrive at Kurseong at 09:30 hours.
- Train Number 02553/02554 (Siliguri Junction – Rangtong – Siliguri Junction) Tea, Timber Special Diesel Ride will operate every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 19 to November 2.
- Train Number 02553 will depart from Siliguri Junction at 12:00 hours to reach Rangtong at 13:15 hours, and train number 02554 will depart from Rangtong at 16:15 hours to reach Siliguri Junction at 17:30 hours.
Special Diesel Train
- Four Special Diesel Joyrides will operate daily from September 20 to January 5. These trains will operate between Darjeeling and Ghum station. These trains will run with a composition of 03 first-class coaches.
- The Services of train No. 52592 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) Morning Diesel Joyride will continue from September 20. This train will depart from Darjeeling at 07:15 hours to reach Ghum at 08:00 hours and depart from Ghum at 08:20 hours, and reach Darjeeling at 08:50 hours.
