Railway To Introduce Removable Solar Panel Installed Between Active Railway Tracks

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: To achieve the aim of getting zero energy in the railway infrastructure for environmental protection and sustainable energy use, the railway is going to introduce the first removable solar panel system installed between active railway tracks.
As per the project report accessed by ETV Bharat, the pilot project has rolled out in the East Central zone using an indigenous designed installation procedure to lay solar panels between rail tracks without disrupting train traffic. These panels are not only durable and efficient but also removable, allowing for maintenance and seasonal adaptation.
"Indian railway is increasingly incorporating solar power to transition towards a more sustainable and greener transportation system, aligning with the government's focus on renewable energy and climate change mitigation. This is being explored through various avenues in BLW, including rooftop solar installation on the workshop and all office buildings. BLW has now taken up the trial of the installation of solar panels over the railway track in the workshop," a senior official of the railways informed.
BLW has commissioned India’s first removable solar panel system installed between an active railway track. The length of the track is 70 Metres, with the capacity of the installed solar plant is 15 kWp, solar panels are 28, which will be powered by 240 kWp/KM of energy density 960 unit/KM/Day, the official said.
The Challenges Have Been Duly Considered Before Planning For Installation
- Vibration: Train passing by creates vibration that can damage solar panels, potentially reducing their efficiency and life span. To avoid vibration from the railway track, a rubber mounting pad has been used, as per the project report.
- Fixation with Concrete Sleepers: The solar panels have been installed using epoxy adhesive for solar panel application, which has a strong metal-concrete bonding characteristic. No clamps have been used for fixing the panels on the track, it said.
- Dust and debris: Panel may require frequent cleaning to maintain optimal performance.
- Safety and security: Theft and vandalism of the solar panel system are a concern, especially in areas with limited security. CCTV cameras have been installed for the security and safety of panels, it states.
- Easy removal for Maintenance: Running a railway track needs frequent maintenance within a specified time frame. The main challenge for the installation of solar panels on the track is to consider the above hindrance. The 4 no S S allen bolt has been used for easy removal from the track.
Renewable Power Capacities
As per Rajya Sabha data, renewable power capacities installed till February this year are Solar (Rooftop + Land) 553 MW, Wind 103 MW, and Round The Clock + Hybrid 100 MW.
Securing Solar Power
By 2030, Indian Railways’ traction power requirement is projected to reach 10,000 MW. So far, it has secured 4,260 MW of installed solar capacity and 3,427 MW of installed wind capacity to meet its energy needs, the Railway Minister earlier this year informed.
