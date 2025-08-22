ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway To Introduce Removable Solar Panel Installed Between Active Railway Tracks

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To achieve the aim of getting zero energy in the railway infrastructure for environmental protection and sustainable energy use, the railway is going to introduce the first removable solar panel system installed between active railway tracks.

As per the project report accessed by ETV Bharat, the pilot project has rolled out in the East Central zone using an indigenous designed installation procedure to lay solar panels between rail tracks without disrupting train traffic. These panels are not only durable and efficient but also removable, allowing for maintenance and seasonal adaptation.

"Indian railway is increasingly incorporating solar power to transition towards a more sustainable and greener transportation system, aligning with the government's focus on renewable energy and climate change mitigation. This is being explored through various avenues in BLW, including rooftop solar installation on the workshop and all office buildings. BLW has now taken up the trial of the installation of solar panels over the railway track in the workshop," a senior official of the railways informed.

BLW has commissioned India’s first removable solar panel system installed between an active railway track. The length of the track is 70 Metres, with the capacity of the installed solar plant is 15 kWp, solar panels are 28, which will be powered by 240 kWp/KM of energy density 960 unit/KM/Day, the official said.