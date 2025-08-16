ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Stations To Get IP-Based CCTV Surveillance System To Enhance Safety, Security Of Passengers

The IP-based CCTVs are different from traditional CCTVS as it is enabled with AI-powered analytics for crowd management, unattended baggage alerts, and intrusion detection.

Representational image of a railway station. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

2 Min Read

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to enhance safety and security for passengers, particularly women, children, and senior citizens, by preventing crime and miscreant activities, Indian Railway will install an IP-based CCTV surveillance system, which will comply with all cybersecurity provisions, and monitoring of CCTV will be carried out by the authorities.

As per Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the system will empower railway authorities with real-time data for faster decision-making, better crowd control, and quicker emergency response. The IP-based CCTVs are different from traditional CCTVS as it is enabled with AI-powered analytics for crowd management, unattended baggage alerts, and intrusion detection, remote accessibility for authorised officials via secure network, and mobile devices.

“In emergencies such as accidents or medical incidents, CCTV footage will help authorities assess situations and provide timely assistance. Ability to monitor passenger flow and identify high-congestion areas, enabling better crowd management,” RVNL stated.

Commenting on the development, Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director, RVNL, pointed out, "This significant order from Southern Railway to deploy a modern Video Surveillance System across railway stations will transform the safety landscape for millions of passengers.”

“Beyond deterring crime, the system will empower railway authorities with real-time data for faster decision-making, better crowd control, and quicker emergency response. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology into India’s railway network and supporting the government’s vision of safer, smarter stations across the country," Gaur stated.

As per RVNL, it will install IP-based CCTV cameras with networking, video monitoring systems, and video recording facilities at 484 stations over six divisions of Southern Railway. The cameras will be installed at 441 D and E category stations and augmentation at 43 A, B and C category stations. The scope of work includes deploying Video Management Systems, Video Analytics, and Face Recognition Systems in line with the latest RDSO specifications.

What Is An IP-Based Camera?

IP stands for Internet Protocol -the same set of rules computers use to communicate over a network. In an IP-based CCTV system, each camera is essentially like a mini computer with its own IP address. This camera sends video data digitally over a network (LAN/WAN/internet) instead of through analogue coaxial cables. "This allows monitoring, recording, and control from anywhere through the network," Anil Kumar Saxena, spokesman, RVNL, said.

Key Features

According to Saxena, this system has High-Resolution video capabilities, often Full HD (1080p), 4MP, 4K, much clearer than analogue, and with Digital Zoom without loss of clarity-because the video is high resolution. It also has Wide-Area coverage, requiring fewer cameras for the same area due to higher resolution and PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) capability. With its centralized monitoring capability, video from hundreds of stations can be viewed in real time at a central control room.

Video Analytics & AI Features

It is enabled for face recognition, crowd counting, intrusion detection, left luggage detection, and motion alerts. Remote Accessibility-Authorised officials can view live feeds on computers, tablets, or mobile phones from anywhere, explained Saxena.

