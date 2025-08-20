Railway Sets Up Emergency Medical Rooms To Provide Medical Facilities To Passengers

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To provide an emergency medical facility to passengers, the railway has taken the initiative to enhance facilities after getting a positive response from Emergency Medical Room (EMR) services in Central Railways, following which it is setting up EMRs at major stations where medical facilities will be equipped to offer round-the-clock medical assistance.

Highlighting the facilities, a senior official of Northern Railways told ETV Bharat, “The availability of registered medical practitioners and trained paramedical staff, who will provide, free first aid medical assistance to injured railway passengers, emergency medical services round-the-clock, and a small pharmacy and laboratory facility, with charges as per CGHS (Non-NABH) rates for the city. Private consultancy services to other injured or sick persons within railway premises, and arrangements for shifting patients to government hospitals or trauma centres.”

“This development emphasizes the railway's commitment to ensuring the safety of its passengers. The introduction of EMRs at major railway stations marks a significant step towards enhancing passenger safety and care. With EMRs already operational at Varanasi and Lucknow-Charbagh, and in a similar pattern, EMRs are being initiated at Ayodhya Cantt Junction and Ayodhya Dham Junction railway stations,” an Official added.

The EMR at Lucknow-Charbagh has already attended to 41 bona fide railway beneficiaries and 18 other patients, demonstrating its effectiveness in providing emergency medical services.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, said, “As per Railway medical facility norms, the passengers can ask for medical help from authorities through call on 139, Railmadad app and contact Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). If a passenger does not want to deboard to get treatment in that situation, authorities take him/her to the nearest junction where Medical staff attends the patient.”

The need and extent of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains were examined by the Supreme Court. In compliance with the orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. As recommended by the Committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a Medical Box containing lifesaving medicines, equipment, and oxygen cylinders at all Railway stations and passenger-carrying trains. Frontline staff, Train Ticket Examiner, Train Guards/Superintendents, and Station Master are trained in rendering First Aid.

“Regular refresher courses are conducted for such staff, and a list of nearby hospitals and doctors along with their contact numbers is available at all Railway Stations. Ambulance services of Railways, State government or Private Hospitals and ambulance service providers are utilized to transport the injured/sick passengers to the hospitals/doctor’s clinics,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha.

North Western Railway, CPRO, Shashi Kiran, told ETV Bharat, “Setting up EMRs is under consideration at major stations. These facilities will be provided at the station after redevelopment.”

