ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Safety Drive: Vans To Educate Road Users On Level Crossing Precautions

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a move to curb human error, minimise accidents, and maintain smooth train operations, the railway is running a mobile video van to educate road users about safety precautions related to level crossings.

The vans, equipped with TV and audiovisual systems, will visit schools, level crossings, villages, panchayats, district areas, and nearby markets over the next 45 days. During these visits, railway staff will engage with people and raise awareness by showing short films and discussing various safety-related topics such as: how to cross level crossings safely, not taking cattle onto the tracks, avoiding travel on train roofs and footboards, never accepting eatables from strangers during travel, and not carrying inflammable materials on trains, railway officials said.

North Central Railway General Manager Upendra Chandra Joshi said, “Through these mobile video vans, road users will be educated about the importance of level crossing safety, as even a small mistake can sometimes lead to a major accident.”

“Safety counsellors will accompany the van throughout its journey and distribute pamphlets, posters and stickers among road users to spread a better understanding of the topic,” North Central Railway officials pointed out. In addition, the railway will run awareness campaigns through social media and will hold safety seminars at stations, training centres to inculcate safety habits among railway personnel.

Central Railways took initiative with the help of officers, senior subordinates from all departments, along with the Civil Defence and railway cultural teams visited various level crossing gates and educated road users about importance of safety while crossing railway tracks at LC gates where railway staff distributed around 1,600 multilingual pamphlets highlighting do’s and don’ts at level crossings.

“The staff conducted intensive counselling of over 8,746 road users and 76 gatemen, and also circulated safety messages by using digital media platforms including WhatsApp and SMS,” Central Railway officials said.

The railway conducted meetings with Gram Panchayat members and rural hospital representatives to increase outreach in local communities.

Similarly, Southern Railway has issued a safety advisory to road users in which it has said don’t rush to cross when the gate is closing, always obey road warning boards provided on either side of level crossing, follow the signals and hooter sounds which act as pre-alerts before train arrival, and slow down ahead of speed breakers placed before level crossing gates to ensure safe stopping.