ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Reviews Safety Measures To Operate Smooth, Secure Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The railway has reviewed various safety audits and special drives being carried out pertaining to different departments, such as engineering, signal & telecommunications, mechanical, and electrical, following which instructions have been given to adhere to safety norms.

When asked about the audit reports findings on which the railway has given instructions to various departments, senior officials of railway told ETV Bharat, “Audit report is confidential which would not be shared with other persons but audit was done regarding railway tracks maintenance (but efficiency was not revealed, checked freight stocks, electrical fittings for the safety, and communication between Loco Pilots.”

Explaining about the benefits of safety audits, Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railway S&T Maintainers’ Union, “These audits are beneficial for railway safety and alert staff to follow set norms at the workplace. The Signal & Telecommunication department follows the Signalling Engineering Manual and adheres to all norms for the safety of the passengers as well as the railways.”

Expressing similar views, Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary of IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat, “These audits are good, but often it has been noticed that several important issues are not covered under the audits, including manpower shortage in departments, form of panels to development, and overburden on existing staff, which should also be included under audit.”

“Sometimes audit teams find shortcomings, but they take proper action on them. However, they pass the buck to other departments, which creates pressure on other departments,” Prakash added.