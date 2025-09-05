Railway Provides Additional Stoppages At Various Stations

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To meet the passengers’ demand for increasing additional stoppages at various stations, the Indian Railways has decided to provide some temporary and permanent additional stoppages on over 100 trains across the rail network, which will help travellers reach their destinations easily and comfortably.

This passenger-friendly step has been taken in response to long-standing people’s demand.

Providing details about additional stoppages, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways, said, “This step has been taken for the convenience of passengers, following which Western Railway has decided to provide additional stoppages to seven trains at various stations.”

Similarly, East Coast Railway officials said in a bid to ensure great convenience and comfort for travellers, this move has been initiated, which will bring cheer to thousands of families, making their journey smoother and more accessible.

North Eastern Railway’s CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh, informed that the railway administration will provide a temporary halt of 2 minutes for several special trains at various stations. South Western Railway, CPRO, Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, explained the provision of experimental stoppages for trains at Bhiwandi Road, Kulali and Martur Stations, Bengaluru-Bhagat Ki Kothi, and extension of stoppage of trains at Channasandra Station.

“To facilitate the passengers, some train services will be provided with a one-minute additional stoppage at Sasthamkotta Station, with revised timings at specified stations,” the Officials of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division stated.

The officials said that for detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the trains, passengers are requested to visit the official railway website, inquiry number and apps.

Some Additional Stoppages Of Trains

Northern Railway- Train Number 15204 Lucknow Junction-Barauni Express, 15203 Barauni-Lucknow Junction Express, 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Junction Avadh Assam Express, 19051 Valsad-Muzaffarpur Junction Shramik Express, 19052 Muzaffarpur Junction-Valsad Shramik Express, 19165 Ahmedabad Junction-Darbhanga Sabarmati Express, 19166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Junction Sabarmati Express, 12537 Muzaffarpur Junction-Prayagraj Junction Express, 12538 Prayagraj Junction-Muzaffarpur Junction Express, 15084 Farrukhabad Junction-Chhapra Junction Utsarg Express, 15211 Darbhanga Junction- Amritsar Junction Nayak Express, 14618 Amritsar-Purnia Court Jan Sewa Express, 15084 farrukhabad Junction-Chhapra Junction Utsarg Express, 13509 Asansol Junction-Gonda Junction Express, 13510 Gonda Junction-Asansol Junction Express, 12211 Muzaffarpur Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express, 12212 Anand Vihar Terminal-Muzaffarpur Junction Garib Rath Express, and 19566 Dehradun-Okha Uttaranchal Express.

Western Railway:

Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus - Delhi Sarai Rohilla SuperFast Garib Rath Express will halt at Mehsana station, Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla Bandra Terminus SuperFast Garib Rath Express will halt at Mehsana station, Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus Hisar SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Siddhpur station, Train No. 20935 Gandhidham - Indore SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Samakhiali station, Train No. 20936 Indore - Gandhidham SuperFast Express (Weekly) will halt at Samakhiali station, Train No. 14802 Indore Jodhpur Express will halt at Gautampura Road station, Train No. 14801 Jodhpur Indore Express will halt at Gautampura Road station, Train No. 16534 Bengaluru Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (Weekly) will halt at Mehsana station, Train No. 16533 Bhagat Ki Kothi -Bengaluru Express (Weekly) will halt at Mehsana station, Train No. 16312 Thiruvananthapuram Sri Ganganagar Express (Weekly) will halt at Mehsana station, and Train No. 16311 Sri Ganganagar Thiruvananthapuram Express (Weekly) will halt at Mehsana station, Train No. 14311 Bareilly-Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express (Tri-weekly) will halt at Maliya Miyana station.

South Western Railway

According to SWR, Central Railway has decided to provide experimental stoppages for the following trains at Bhiwandi Road, Kulali and Martur stations on an experimental basis. Train No. 16507 Jodhpur KSR Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express will arrive at Bhiwandi Road station at 22:03 hours and depart at 22:08 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 16508 KSR Bengaluru - Jodhpur Bi-weekly Express will arrive at Bhiwandi Road station at 22:08 hrs and depart at 22:10 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 17029 Vijayapura Hyderabad Daily Express will arrive at Kulali station at 23:53 hrs and depart at 23:55 hrs, and at Martur station at 01:10 hrs and depart at 01:12 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 17030 Hyderabad Vijayapura Daily Express will arrive at Kulali station at 02:23 hrs and depart at 02:25 hrs, and at Martur station at 01:23 hrs and depart at 01:25 hrs.

North Eastern Railway:

Train number 05049 Chhapra-Amritsar special train will reach Ramkola station at 13.15 hrs and leave at 13.17 hrs, Mankapur at 16.45 hrs and at 16.47 hrs and Mahmudabad Avadh station at 19.00 hrs and leave at 19.02 hrs. On the return journey, 05050 Amritsar-Chhapra special train will reach Mahmudabad Awadh station at 12.15 and leave at 12.17, Mankapur at 14.25 and leave at 14.27 and Ramkola station at 20.20 and leave at 20.22.

Train number 05305 Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal special train will reach Ramkola station at 01.30 and leave at 01.32, and reach Budhwal station at 07.30 and leave at 07.32. In the return journey, 05306 Anand Vihar Terminal-Chhapra special train will reach Budhwal station at 11.10 and leave at 11.12 and reach Ramkola station at 18.45 and leave at 18.47.

Train number 05074 Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru)-Lalkuan special train will reach Ujhani station at 21.07 hrs and will leave at 21.09 hrs, and will reach Sikandara Rao station at 22.25 hrs and will leave at 22.27 hrs. In the return journey, 05073 Lalkuan-Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru) special train will reach Sikandara Rao station at 03.28 hrs and will leave at 03.30 hrs and will reach Ujhani station at 04.46 hrs and will leave at 04.48 hrs.

Train number 05062 Tanakpur-Achhnera special train will reach Ratti Ke Nagla station at 09.40 hrs and will leave at 09.42 hrs. In the return journey, 05061 Achhnera-Tanakpur special train will reach Ratti's Nagla station at 17.47 and leave at 17.49.

