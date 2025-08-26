ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Prepares DPR To Enhance Capacity Of Rail Network For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: Learned various lessons from the recently organised Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the Railway is preparing for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to be held in Nashik, Maharashtra. The authorities are planning to provide better facilities and direct connectivity of trains during the Mela, following which surveys have been sanctioned to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The Railway is planning to increase the capacity of the rail network to Nashik area and improve the connectivity following which surveys have been sanctioned to prepare the DPR for Nashik-Shirdi New Line (95 km), Nashik-Trimbkeshwar-Dahanu Road New Line (100 km), Kasara-Asangaon 4th Line (35 km), Manmad-Asangaon 3rd and 4th Line (131 km), and Bhusawal-Wardha 3rd and 4th Line (314 km). Apart from this, planning is being done to enhance rail infrastructure and train services here.

"To increase the capacity of the railway network in the Nashik area, various development works have been taken up which will help to operate more trains during the Simhastha Kumbh," Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said recently.

"The works are being carried out like automatic signalling work of Manmad-Jalgaon (160 km), yard remodeling of Manmad-Jalgaon 3rd Line (160 km) and Manmad, Rail over Rail Flyover at Manmad (11 km), Bhusawal Yard Remodeling, Bhusawal-Badnera-Wardha-Nagpur Automatic Signalling (393 km), Nardana-Dhule New Line (51 km), Kalyan-Asangaon 3rd and 4th Line (32 km), Asangaon-Kasara 3rd Line (35km), Jalgaon-Manmard 4th Line (160 Km), Puntamba-Sainagar Shirdi Doubling of lines (17 Km), Daund-Manmad doubling of lines (247 km), Hadapsar and Khadki Satellite Terminal, and Shirdi Coaching Yard Remodeling,” Vaishnaw said.

For the smooth movement and to improve the mobility of road users, a total 18 number of Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges are sanctioned at a cost of Rs 393 crore in the Nashik district, which are at various stages of planning and execution. At present, Nasik Road is served by 138 train services, while Devlali is served by 14 train services. These are providing connectivity to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Secunderabad, Patna, and Kolkata. Further, 17 special trains are also being operated, which cater to the needs of passengers of Nasik Road. In addition, short-distance and long-distance special trains are also planned during Simhastha Kumbha, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Department of North Central Railway (NCR) today released the e-coffee table book titled “Amrit on Wheels” a Chronicle of Railways’ efforts during Mahakumbh 2025 for the organisation of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. "The book documents the extensive infrastructural upgrades, the implementation of crowd management strategies, the running of thousands of special trains, and the enhancement of passenger amenities that were all part of the railway’s contribution to the Mahakumbh," NCR General Manager Upendra Chandra Joshi said.

"It aims to inform the public about the scale of operations and the challenges overcome to ensure a safe, comfortable, and memorable journey for every pilgrim," he added.