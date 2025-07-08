ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Minister Vaishnaw's Father, Daulal, Passes Away At AIIMS Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, passed away at Jodhpur AIIMS on Tuesday, shortly after the minister arrived in the city. He had been critically ill for the past few days and was under treatment at the medical facility.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the demise of Hon'ble Railway Minister's father, Shri Daulal Vaishnaw, today on 08 July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur." Despite all possible efforts by the medical team, he could not be saved.

Hailing from Jeevand Kala village of Pali district, Daulal settled in the Mahavir Colony near Ratanada Bhaskar Square of Jodhpur in 1966 for study. A respected persona, he was a lawyer and tax consultant.

His final journey will start from the residence at 4:30 pm, and the funerals will be held at the Vaishnaw Samaj crematorium in Kaga.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed condolences on X. "The news of the passing of Shri Dau Lal Vaishnaw ji, father of Honorable Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, is deeply saddening. My condolences are with the grief-stricken family members. May God grant the virtuous soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow," he wrote.