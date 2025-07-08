Railway Minister Vaishnaw's Father, Daulal, Passes Away At AIIMS Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, passed away at Jodhpur AIIMS on Tuesday, shortly after the minister arrived in the city. He had been critically ill for the past few days and was under treatment at the medical facility.
In an official statement, the hospital said, "It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the demise of Hon'ble Railway Minister's father, Shri Daulal Vaishnaw, today on 08 July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur." Despite all possible efforts by the medical team, he could not be saved.
Hailing from Jeevand Kala village of Pali district, Daulal settled in the Mahavir Colony near Ratanada Bhaskar Square of Jodhpur in 1966 for study. A respected persona, he was a lawyer and tax consultant.
His final journey will start from the residence at 4:30 pm, and the funerals will be held at the Vaishnaw Samaj crematorium in Kaga.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed condolences on X. "The news of the passing of Shri Dau Lal Vaishnaw ji, father of Honorable Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, is deeply saddening. My condolences are with the grief-stricken family members. May God grant the virtuous soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow," he wrote.
माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री अश्विनी वैष्णव जी के पिताजी श्री दाऊ लाल वैष्णव जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) July 8, 2025
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ है। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को दुःख की इस घड़ी में संबल प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!…
Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, "The news of the passing of the revered father of Honorable Railway and Information Broadcasting Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, Shri Daulal Vaishnaw ji, is extremely saddening. Respected Shri Daulal ji was a simple and dedicated individual. I always received fatherly affection from him. May God grant peace to the departed soul. May my brother Ashwini Vaishnaw ji and his family find the strength to bear this unbearable pain. Om Shanti!"
माननीय रेल एवं सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री श्री अश्विनी वैष्णव जी के पूज्य पिता श्री दाऊलाल वैष्णव जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 8, 2025
श्रद्धेय श्री दाऊलाल जी एक सरल और कर्मनिष्ठ व्यक्ति थे। मुझे हमेशा ही उनसे पितृवत स्नेह मिला है । ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।
मेरे भाई…
Expressing grief, Union Environment Minister Bhupinder Yadav wrote on X, "The news of the passing of Shri Dau Lal Vaishnav Ji, the father of my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, is extremely distressing. My condolences are with the grief-stricken family. May the Almighty grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow. Om Shanti."
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे साथी श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी के पिता श्री दाऊ लाल वैष्णव जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 8, 2025
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।
परमात्मा पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और शोकाकुल परिजनों को दुःख की इस घड़ी में संबल प्रदान…
BJP leader Sambit Patra has expressed condolences on X. "The news of the passing of the revered father, Dau Lal Vaishnav Ji, of Honorable Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is deeply saddening. May Lord Jagannath grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to their family to bear this grief. Om Shanti!!"
माननीय रेल मंत्री श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी के पूज्य पिता दाउ लाल वैष्णव जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 8, 2025
महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी पुण्य आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा उनके परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!! 🙏
State Law Minister Jogaram Patel has reached Jodhpur, and the CM is expected to attend the funeral.
Also Read: