Railway Minister Inspects Jamalpur Railway Workshop, Lays Foundation Stone For New Project

Jamalpur: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday laid the foundation stone for a project to increase the wagon periodical overhauling (POH) capacity at the Jamalpur railway workshop in Bihar’s Munger district and also interacted with the employees.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other senior railway officials.

In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "Union Railway Minister laid the foundation stone for a project to increase the wagon POH capacity at the Jamalpur Rail Engine Factory in Bihar." He also inspected the Jamalpur railway workshop and interacted with employees.

Vaishnaw also visited the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE) and addressed the gathering. The IRIMEE, Jamalpur, is one of the six centralised training institutes of Indian Railways functioning for training of railway officers.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw said that with the development of advanced technology in railways is becoming self-reliant in rolling out new trains like Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote, "I attended an event at IRIMEE, a prestigious institution of Indian Railways in Jamalpur, along with the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Jee… The arrival of the Railway Minister is ensuring the all-round development of this region. Through institutions like IRIMEE, Jamalpur will not only become a hub for railway technology but also open doors to new opportunities for the youth. This is the commitment of the NDA government—development to every corner and opportunities for every individual."

Vaishnaw, who arrived in the state capital on Thursday night, boarded a special train from Patna Junction to Jamalpur on Friday morning. During the journey, he conducted a window-trailing inspection of railway infrastructure along the Patna–Mokama–Begusarai–Munger Bridge–Jamalpur route.

Established on February 8, 1862, the Jamalpur workshop is the first full-fledged workshop facility in the country.