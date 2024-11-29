ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Minister Dismisses Reports Of Delay In Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Over Design

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has dismissed media reports claiming a delay in starting the manufacturing process for Vande Bharat sleeper trains due to design clearance issues.

During a media interaction on Thursday, Vaishnaw said that design was never an issue with the Russian firm roped in to manufacture these train sets.

Earlier, a section of media quoting officials from the Russian company Transmashholding (TMH) reported that Indian Railways demanded toilets and a pantry car in the train which necessitated tweaking the train's design.

The reports further said the firm addressed the Railway Ministry's concerns with a change in design and sent it to the ministry for clearance, which, however, hasn't responded with its consent.

As per the contracts, the firm is supposed to manufacture 1,920 sleeper coaches.