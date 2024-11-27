ETV Bharat / bharat

ICF Manufacturing High-Speed Train Sets Having 280 Kmph Speed: Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, in collaboration with BEML, is designing and manufacturing high-speed train sets that will have a design speed of 280 kmph, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said following the success of Vande Bharat trains under the "Make in India" initiative, the Indian Railways (IR) has now taken up designing and manufacturing of high-speed train sets.

"The manufacturing cost is approximately Rs 28 crore per car (excluding taxes), which is highly competitive compared with other train sets," he said, replying to questions raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Sudhir Gupta and Ananta Nayak. "The design and manufacturing of high-speed train sets is a complex and technology-intensive process," the minister added.

He also highlighted the major technical aspects, such as the design and manufacturing of the aerodynamic, airtight car body, design and manufacturing of electrics including propulsion for high-speed application, weight optimisation of the train sets and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) of the trains.