ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Japanese Minister Visit Bullet Train Construction Site In Surat

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Japan's Transport Minister Hiromasa Nakano visited the high-speed rail construction site in Surat on Friday to review the upcoming bullet train project. According to the railway ministry, the visit reflects strong collaboration between India and Japan in implementing India's first high-speed Rail corridor.

"Hon'ble ministers reviewed key components of the project, including the track slab laying car and the track slab adjustment facility," the ministry said in a statement.

"Both the ministers expressed satisfaction with the quality standards being followed and commended the rapid pace of construction," it added.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, which is executing India's first bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, spanning across 508 km, will offer fast connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat.