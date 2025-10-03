ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Japanese Minister Visit Bullet Train Construction Site In Surat

India's first bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, spanning across 508 km, will offer fast connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Japanese Minister Visit Bullet Train Construction Site In Surat
File photo of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Japan's Transport Minister Hiromasa Nakano visited the high-speed rail construction site in Surat on Friday to review the upcoming bullet train project. According to the railway ministry, the visit reflects strong collaboration between India and Japan in implementing India's first high-speed Rail corridor.

"Hon'ble ministers reviewed key components of the project, including the track slab laying car and the track slab adjustment facility," the ministry said in a statement.

"Both the ministers expressed satisfaction with the quality standards being followed and commended the rapid pace of construction," it added.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, which is executing India's first bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, spanning across 508 km, will offer fast connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"After starting from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area in Maharashtra, the high-speed train running at a speed of 320 km/h will revolutionise intercity travel in the region and will integrate the economies of Mumbai, Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara & Ahmedabad," an NHSRCL official said.

"It would provide high-speed rail connectivity to the industrial towns of Boisar, Bharuch & Ankleshwar and the upcoming Vadhvan Port (through Boisar Station). It will have stops at 10 cities in between, namely Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and will terminate at Sabarmati," the official added.

The entire journey will be completed in about 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops (at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad), which is substantially less than the time taken by conventional trains or road journeys, the railway ministry said. Recently, Vaishnaw had said that the entire bullet train project will be completed by the end of 2029.

Also Read

Vaishnaw Announces India-Bhutan Cross-Border Rail Projects Worth Rs 4,033 Crore

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA JAPANHIROMASA NAKANOJAPAN TRANSPORT MINISTERINDIA BULLET TRAIN PROJECTRAILWAY MINISTER ASHWINI VAISHNAW

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.