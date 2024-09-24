Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Trial Run Of Kavach 4.0 On Sawai Madhopur-Kota Route

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected a trial run of the Automatic Train Protection System (ATPS) ‘Kavach 4.0’ in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday and observed the arrangements between Sawai Madhopur to Kota railway stations.

New technologies are constantly being invented and integrated by the railways to enhance the safety and security of passengers. In the line, the Delhi-Mumbai railway line is also being equipped with ATPS.

Vaishnaw travelled in a loco from Sawai Madhopur to Sumerganj Mandi with railway officials to test the Kavach 4.0 security systems. Kavach 4.0 is a completely state-of-the-art security system which will prove to be important in preventing rail accidents. It will run trains safely on the tracks. The Sawai Madhopur-Kota route is the first in the country to get the latest version of Kavach.

The railways installed 130 towers between Sawai Madhopur and Kota connecting them with optical fibers. 78 Kavach buildings,178 signalling interfaces and an SPLS network have been constructed on the track.

The latest version will alert the loco pilot by setting off an alarm if the train runs 2 kmph above the prescribed speed limit. Automatic brakes will be applied if the speed exceeds 5 kmph of the safe limit and emergency brakes will be applied if the speed crosses 9 kmph above the limit.

Interlocking has been installed on the Kavach system, which will read the next signal and display its aspect directly to the engine through radio waves. This will help the pilot in reading the signal at a speed of 160 kmph and won’t have to depend on the signal on the line. If the loco pilot makes any mistake or error in operating the train, the system will immediately alert and apply brakes in an emergency.