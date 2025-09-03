Railway Introduces Digital Attendance System To Enhance Work Efficiency Of TTE

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To keep real-time tracking and get accurate data of Ticket Checking staff on trains as well as in the field, Indian Railway has initially introduced a digital attendance system at some zones, and it has a plan to roll out some more zones very soon.

The system will help passengers, especially travelling in sleeper class and general class of Mail and Express trains, to get rid of ticketless persons because Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) will be present on trains during the journey and check tickets properly.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior railway officer of Northern Railway said, “This system, direct and indirect, will help the passengers and enhance the work efficiency of railways. If a TTE visits any coach of the train, then ticketless people always move away from the bogie which provides relief to actual berth holder travellers.”

The duty hours and availability of ticket checking staff will be monitored easily through this new system. Biometric sign-on and sign-off system for its ticket checking staff, marking a significant stride towards modernising railway operations and enhancing accountability, which will ensure that attendance records are accurate and verifiable, the ministry said.

“Offers effective monitoring of working hours, lobby operations and integrates with Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) and duty rosters for streamlined staff deployment,” the officials informed.

The first digital TTE lobby has been operational at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction in East Central Railway. This innovative system, has been successfully implemented in a division of Northern Railway, Sonpur division in East Central Railway, Ratlam division in Western Railway, TTE lobbies at CSMT, Pune and Solapur in Central Railway, Malda division in Eastern Railway, Mysore division in South Western Railway, Bhopal in West Central Railway, Madurai, Palghat, Trichy in Southern Railways, Kota Lobby in West Central Railway.

North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and North Western Railway zones have also rolled out the new system in a phased manner in various divisions. However, the Jammu division of Northern Railway is set to roll out the system very soon, the railway ministry officials explained.

The new system integrates biometric authentication with the Ticket Examiner Lobby system, allowing staff to authenticate themselves using an Aadhaar-enabled biometric device. This ensures a tamper-proof, transparent, and privacy-compliant attendance process that accurately records working hours and duty status in real time, the officials pointed out.

Responding to the issue, Manoj Kumar Manchan, Chief Office Superintendent, told ETV Bharat, "This new system will enhance the work efficiency of the staff as they will punch biometric at the departure station and then termination station, so they have to stay in trains throughout the journey to perform their duty. In that situation, TTE will not escape from his/her duty, which will obviously help the passengers."

Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railway S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, "This move will help to maintain the punctuality of TTE staff. If active staff reach at station on time and conduct proper checking of tickets, then it will increase the railway's revenue through challans of ticketless persons."