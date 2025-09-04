NFIR Calls For Railway Infra Upgrade For Enhanced Public Facilities

New Delhi: The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has been continuously raising its voice for the improvement and development of railway services, the most sought-after mode of transport for the common people. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, NFIR president Guman Singh and vice-president VC Sharma touched upon important issues related to passengers and employees.

According to Singh, most of the country's population is dependent on travelling in trains, which necessitates the expansion of railway facilities. "If the Railway services improve, passengers will get direct benefit from it. Stopping the privatisation is also a big responsibility, as it will lead to profiteering by the contractor, compromising the quality of service. There is a feeling among the railway employees that 'my railway is my country', which motivates them to work with devotion," he added.

Singh believes that privatisation will break the morale of the employees, adversely affecting services. "When the contractual system comes, the service will be affected in the race to save money. Railway services are important not only for the passengers but also for the economic and social development of the country. Being the largest transportation network, it has a direct bearing on the country's economy and the movement of people," he said.

He said the public representative should put pressure on the government to resume the senior citizen discount facility in ticketing.

Sharma advocated for a speedy filling of pending vacancies in the Railways and the implementation of the old pension scheme. "The government announced the Eighth Pay Commission on January 16, but the committee has not been formed yet. We demand that the committee be constituted soon," he added.

He said NFIR had framed the formula of dearness allowance (DA) in 1964 and demanded that the frozen DA for the Covid-19 period be released soon. "Employees who work at night should get an allowance, but there is a ban on high-paid employees. The bonus being given is less than the minimum wage. If the minimum wage is Rs 18,000, the bonus being given is only Rs 10,000-12,000, which is unjust," he added.

Highlighting the skewed workload-employee ratio, he said the number of staff is not proportionate to the increasing number of services and recruitment of regular employees is needed to fill the gap.

Sharma suggested that the GST aspect should also be included in the new pay commission. "Today, the employee pays income tax from his salary and also pays GST on everything. The actual salary is not enough according to his needs. The new pay commission should keep this in mind," he added.