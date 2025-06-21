Explained: Railway Employees Now Eligible For Rs One Crore Accident Compensation Without Paying Premium, Here's How To Avail

New Delhi: In a major update for lakhs of railway employees in the country, the Indian Railways has announced that a compensation of Rs one crore would be provided to the kin in case employees die in any accident, irrespective of whether it's a train mishap, or they are at workplace, or elsewhere. To be eligible and avail benefits of this scheme, employees need not pay any insurance premium, officials said.

Under this scheme, for the first time, an amount of Rs one crore was provided to the family of Sushil Lal, a loco pilot from the Moradabad railway division following his death.

After his accidental death in March, a cheque of Rs one crore was handed over to his his family by Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Verma at the Northern Railway Headquarters in Delhi on Friday, in presence of railway officials and State Bank of India representatives.

Sushil's wife Priya Singh said her husband died after accidentally falling from the train while deboarding after the duty. "He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but didn't survive. We have two children. Our daughter is 8-year-old and son is 5-year-old," she said.

How does the Rs 1 crore scheme work?

Speaking to ETV Bharat, General Manager of Northern Railway Ashok Verma said this facility is available to all railway employees, whether they die in a train accident or any other accident. To avail this benefit, employees do not need to deposit premium under any insurance policy. Instead, they only have to ensure that their salary account is registered as 'Salary Package Account'.

Railways has signed agreements with all the major banks across the country. Under this agreement, if an employee's account is converted as a salary account in these banks, then an amount of Rs one crore will be given by the bank in case of death under accident insurance.

"Employees are eligible for the benefit if their salary account is registered as a 'Salary Package Account' in any of the banks partnered with the Railways. No additional premium or insurance policy is required," Verma said.

Once the salary account is linked under this scheme, the bank provides Rs one crore compensation in case of accidental death. In Sushil Lal's case, SBI processed the claim swiftly and assisted the family with paperwork before disbursal of the funds.

To ensure all employees benefit, the Railways plans to publicise this scheme widely. Posters will be put up at stations, offices and across railway divisions. Major railway unions like All India Railway Men's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen will also help in spreading awareness so that more employees join this scheme, the senior official added.

Given the risks involved in railway jobs, this scheme not only offers financial security but also assures the family of the employees that Railways and the government are with them in case of any untoward incident, he said.

